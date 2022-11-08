Game of Thrones versus House of the Dragon: Who comes out on top regarding deaths and nudity?

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. Pic credits: HBO

Now that Season 1 of House of the Dragon has aired, viewers are now comparing the first season to its predecessor, Game of Thrones.

When Game of Thrones first dropped, viewers were immediately talking about the level of nudity and violence that occurred.

From shocking sex scenes to grizzly deaths, it seemed that every episode of Season 1 of Game of Thrones was filled to the brim with them.

On top of that, fans were also discussing just how much scheming was going on between characters as the battle for the Iron Throne first unfolded.

And what about Season 1 of House of the Dragon?

Was HBO’s new series focusing on House Targaryen better or worse when it came to the level of death and sex? Well, let’s take a look at the numbers.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, as seen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Game of Thrones beats House the Dragon in regard to nudity

Since Season 1 of House of the Dragon has finished, the team at Fandom Entertainment has been hard at work crunching the numbers and finding out which of the two epic fantasy series comes out on top regarding nudity.

Season 1 of Game of Thrones had a total of nine sex scenes that lasted for a total of six minutes and 12 seconds. Yes, I thought that seemed a little low as well.

However, there were actually more nude scenes — 24 in total — which pushes up the amount of screen time to more than 38 minutes of what became known as “sexposition.”

And, of the six actual sex scenes, three of them involved incest, something which was shunned in Game of Thrones but relished in House of the Dragon thanks to its focus on House Targaryen.

Compared to the new spinoff series, House of the Dragon actually had fewer sex scenes in total but more of them involved incest.

Six scenes were included for Season 1, which ran for just shy of five minutes in total. Seven shots of nudity were included and these totaled seven minutes and 40 seconds of sexposition.

There were also seven scenes involving incest.

And while there was plenty more incest in House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones definitely wins overall when it comes to the nudity stakes.

Wil Johnson as Vaemond Velaryon, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Theo Nate as Laenor Velryon, as seen in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon beats Game of Thrones regarding deaths

While Game of Thrones may have won out when it comes to stripping down, House of the Dragon definitely involves more death.

In Season 1 of Game of Thrones, there were 2,108 on-screen deaths, according to Fandom Entertainment.

This was broken down into 2054 off-screen deaths and 54 that we actually got to see.

Whereas, in House of the Dragon, there were 2,221 deaths: 2,075 off-screen and 146 on-screen.

All seasons of Game of Thrones and Season 1 of House of the Dragon are available to stream on HBO.