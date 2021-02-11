Game of Thrones: New rumor suggests there are still 20 years of content to come from HBO

Daenerys Targaryen, as seen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

It feels like forever since Game of Thrones ended and, love it or hate it, the finale of the original series has left a pretty big fantasy-sized hole in the hearts of many fans. This is why the wait for new content from HBO, set in the same universe, seems to be dragging by at an infinitely slow pace — and this was before the coronavirus pandemic struck!

However, a rumor — or scoop, depending on your angle on the matter — has surfaced that reveals fans may have as much as 20 years of content to look forward to.

According to We Got This Covered, Daniel Richtman has revealed that HBO has plenty to fill everyone’s Game of Thrones-shaped hole.

So, who is Daniel Richtman and how reliable is he?

Daniel runs a Patreon account where he releases the latest scoop from within the entertainment industry.

As Fansided points out, not all of his information is accurate. However, there have been enough that are to warrant fans at least making a note of it when he makes an announcement.

What would 20 years of Game of Thrones content look like?

Viewers are eager to have more Game of Thrones content on the small screen. And, with the TV show being based on a book series, there is certainly plenty to offer when it comes to selecting content.

Already, a prequel series has been selected (and rejected) by HBO, after only the pilot episode was filmed.

Key artwork for House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

However, another prequel series, House of the Dragon, will definitely be going ahead. As yet, it is unclear how long this series will run for but it is unlikely to be 20 years.

Fansided also points out that there has been a suggestion that there is the possibility of an animated series as well as an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Added into the mix is another rumor that HBO might even branch out into movies set in the same universe. Robert’s Rebellion could be such an incident that would fit well into this context.

And, if this is true, the notion of a variety of movies could also help to flesh out the potential 20-year plan.

However, as is the case with these sorts of rumors, fans will just have to wait and see what HBO finally brings to the table.

What fans can definitely expect to see in the Game of Thrones universe

However, one thing can be guaranteed so far when it comes to new Game of Thrones content.

House of the Dragon is definitely going ahead and, according to Production List, filming will begin on April 5.

This new series will “tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones,” according to HBO.

Paddy Considine (HBO’s The Third Day and The Outsider), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), and Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who), have already been confirmed to star in this new series.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO at a later date.