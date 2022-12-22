Game of Thrones: Kit Harrington struggles to watch himself in Season 1

Kit Harington stars as Jon Snow in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

When Kit Harington joined the cast of Game of Thrones he was completely unknown in the acting world.

However, by the time the epic fantasy series concluded after eight seasons, Kit was a household name.

Starring as Jon Snow, the bastard son of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), the character’s path took plenty of twists and turns.

Not only did he join the Night’s Watch at Castle Black, die, and come back to life again, but he also discovered who his true parentage was — and even had a fling with his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) before killing her and being sent back to the Wall.

It would have to be a tough gig walking into such a huge production as one of the main characters but Kit managed to win over everyone watching the show.

But the actor finds it extremely hard to watch himself in the TV show — particularly the earlier seasons.

Kit Harington ‘winces’ every time he watches Season 1

Starting a new job is always hard but imagine having those first formative months or years caught on film for everyone across the world to see.

That’s where Kit Harington is in regard to Game of Thrones.

“If I watch those early seasons of Thrones, especially Season 1, I’m wincing,” Kit recently revealed, according to The Independent.

While he may cringe watching his early days of acting, he also admitted that he learned a lot from being on the set of Game of Thrones and is very thankful for the opportunity afforded him with winning the role of Jon Snow.

Because of this job, he learned what he was good at and admitted, “that’s a very good thing to know as an actor.”

Kit Harington has another confession

Along with revealing the fact that he finds it hard to watch himself in the early days of his acting career, the celebrity also revealed another secret: he hasn’t read any of the books on which Game of Thrones is based.

“I used to say, ‘Well, I did [start reading the books] but then there wasn’t enough time’ – Nah. No. I didn’t and still haven’t,” Kit confessed.

Although, with the actor pitching a Jon Snow spinoff with HBO, now might be the time to finally delve into the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

While it hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by HBO, the author of the book series, George R. R. Martin, has already confirmed that negotiations are underway.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are currently available to watch on HBO. Kit Harington is also in discussions for a Jon Snow spinoff.