Game of Thrones: Kit Harington may be set to reprise his role of Jon Snow in potential spinoff

Kit Harington stars as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

It seems that every week there seems to be a change to whether or not HBO will be developing multiple new Game of Thrones spinoff series or not. The most current update sees HBO being “cautious” regarding new TV shows set in this universe.

Already, there is one official series, House of the Dragon, which will premiere its first season on August 21. Unofficially, HBO may have a couple of other shows up for consideration.

According to Deadline, Dunk and Egg, and The Sea Snake are the ones most likely to see the light of day.

Now, it seems that the network is looking at a spinoff series involving everyone’s favorite honorary wildling, Jon Snow, giving him a chance to rise from the dead once again.

Jon Snow spinoff reportedly up for consideration

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is currently considering a new series based on Jon Snow and his adventures after Game of Thrones concluded.

No official source has been named in relation to where this information came from but The Hollywood Reporter insists their contact is correct.

When Game of Thrones concluded with Season 8, many viewers were hoping the network would create a spinoff involving Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and her trip west of Westeros.

However, the network had seemed more interested in Game of Thrones spinoff series that was not directly related to the storylines covered in the original series, meaning there would be all new characters and cast. Now, that seems to have changed should the latest speculation be correct.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Kit Harington as Jon Snow, as seen in Episode 9 of Game of Thrones Season 5. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

What do we know about the Jon Snow spinoff?

So far, very little is known about the potential Jon Snow spinoff series. Although, it is believed that the actor who portrayed this character in Game of Thrones, Kit Harington, is ready to reprise the role.

If the network were to develop this new spinoff series, it would also open the door for other previous Game of Thrones actors to return. After all, can Jon’s story really be continued without Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)?

Also, what would Jon be without his best friend, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley)? And, this actor has even previously said he was sad about not being involved with House of the Dragon.

There are endless possibilities regarding who else could pop up north of the Wall to visit Jon Snow. Most notably, his surviving family could pay him a visit, giving the actors who portrayed Arya and Sansa (Sophie Turner) a chance also to reprise their roles.

It would also mean that HBO would, once again, go beyond what was explored in the book series by George R. R. Martin. And, in fact, they would go well beyond what is expected to be included in the final two books.

This would mean that the network would be creating an entirely new series not based on any of the novels currently written by George R. R. Martin and viewers would not be able to predict upcoming events based on the book series.

Game of Thrones is available to watch on HBO. The spinoff series, House of the Dragon, will premiere on HBO Max on August 21.