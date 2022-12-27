Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin reveals what Casterly Rock looks like

Lena Headey stars as Cersei Lannister in the TV adaptation of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

Throughout eight seasons of Game of Thrones, viewers heard the Lannisters constantly talking about their Castle, Casterly Rock.

House Lannister was one of the major players throughout this series, with Cersei (Lena Headey) even fighting Daenyra Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for the Iron Throne.

However, not once did we catch a glimpse of this impressive stronghold as the series never traveled there.

In HBO’s spinoff series, House of the Dragon, the castle also was not visited even though the Lannisters are featured.

In the books by George R. R. Martin, on which the TV shows are based, Casterly Rock is also heavily mentioned, so it is a surprise that not more is known about this location via visual means.

However, Martin delighted his fans during a recent blog post that gave them a look into this place.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, as seen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

George R. R. Martin reveals what Casterly Rock looks like

Just before Christmas, George took to his blog to post about Casterly Rock. And along with the details about this place, he also included some artwork that he believes looks the most like this location.

“Here is Casterly Rock, as painted by Ted Nasmith,” George wrote before sharing the artwork, which was featured in a 2011 calendar.

“The same images were also used in the worldbook/ concordance, The World of Ice & Fire. Nobody does castles better than Nasmith. He and I consulted frequently when he was doing the art. There are a few of the images that are not quite as I imagined them… but he absolutely NAILED Casterly Rock.”

The image showed a massive rock that juts high into the air. Perched on top of it is the castle, but it is dwarfed by the size of the rock below it.

George R. R. Martin teases that the books could head to Casterly Rock

In addition to sharing the image, George also teased fans with the possibility of his series visiting this location in the future.

“The seat of House Lannister has been mentioned hundreds of times in the five published novels of A Song of Ice and Fire series, but the story has never actually gone there… yet,” the author wrote.

“Oh, from time to time Tyrion or Jaime or Cersei have thought back to something or other that happened at the Rock in years past, but aside from those memories and quasi-flashbacks we have never actually seen the Rock… or Lannisport, the city that has grown up near its feet.”

When this event might occur in the books remains to be seen.

Currently, readers are awaiting the release of book 6, The Winds of Winter, and then a seventh book, A Dream of Spring, will round out the series. And, as yet, Casterly Rock has not been visited.

All seasons of Game of Thrones and Season 1 of House of the Dragon are available to stream on HBO. Season 1 of House of the Dragon is also available on HBO Max.