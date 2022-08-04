Game of Thrones fan convention confirms some big names will be attending

Kit Harington stars as Jon Snow in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

A new Game of Thrones fan convention has hit some snags leading up to the event but having some huge celebrities attending the panels has not been one of them.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the convention was originally set to drop in February of this year. It was also expected to be held at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the time of the original announcement, it seemed a little strange for a brand new convention to be set up for a TV show that had already concluded.

However, thanks to HBO’s upcoming new spinoff series, House of the Dragon, interest has certainly not waned among fans of the original series.

Now, all that has changed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, the event is now set to arrive on December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Along with this exciting news, there has been an impressive list of names announced who will be attending in December.

Game of Thrones con: Here’s who is attending

According to the official press release, there is an exciting line-up for the event. And these actors are not all merely minor characters either.

Sometimes, at fandom conventions, there are only one or two big-name draws and the rest of the guest appearances are from cast members who played much smaller roles.

This is not the case for the Game of Thrones fan convention.

Originally, Alfie Allen (who portrayed Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) had all been confirmed as attending the event.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane, as seen in Episode 8 of Game of Thrones Season 5. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

However, now another major name has been added to the mix.

Kit Harington, who portrayed fan-favorite Jon Snow (also known as Aegon Targaryen), has now been confirmed as attending in December.

According to Digital Spy, the Game of Thrones convention will be hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen.

What to expect at the event

The Game of Throne fan convention will run for three days and there will be plenty to see and do during this time.

As with any fandom convention, there will be Q & A panels that will feature the above stars. Here, fans will be able to ask questions and find out more about Game of Thrones and the actors’ experience while filming it.

Along with that, there will be autograph signing sessions and photo opportunities where fans can mingle with the Game of Thrones celebrities.

Plenty of merchandise pertaining to the TV show will also be on offer during the event.

Finally, there will also be a variety of cosplay and trivia competitions for fans to show off their skills and knowledge when it comes to the Game of Thrones universe.

The Game of Thrones convention is being held on December 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Game of Thrones is currently available on HBO. Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.