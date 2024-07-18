Former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak nominated for ‘Outstanding Host for a Game Show’

Wheel of Fortune fans will be cheering on Pat Sajak once again.

Although Pat is now retired as the host of Wheel of Fortune, his efforts during his last season aren’t going unnoticed.

The 77-year-old TV legend has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The 76th Emmy Awards nominees were announced on Wednesday, July 17, and Pat is up against some strong competition.

In the category Outstanding Host for a Game Show – 2024, Pat is nominated alongside Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, Weakest Link host Jane Lynch, and 2023 winner and Password host Keke Palmer.

In addition to Pat’s nomination for Wheel of Fortune, the show is also nominated for its own Emmy Award.

Wheel of Fortune is up against four other popular game shows

In the Outstanding Game Show – 2024 category, Wheel of Fortune is up against some stiff competition of its own, facing Celebrity Family Feud, Jeopardy!, Password, and The Price is Right.

Wheel of Fortune posted its nomination, along with Pat Sajak’s, in an Instagram post Wednesday night.

“Thank you @televisionacad for recognizing Pat Sajak and our talented Wheel of Fortune team with two Emmy® nominations! 🎉,” read the caption, along with an image congratulating Pat and the show.

Wheel watchers react to Pat Sajak and the show’s nominations

Wheel of Fortune viewers reacted to the exciting news in the Instagram post’s comments section.

One Wheel watcher noted that Pat’s former sidekick, Vanna White, deserves her own Emmy nomination.

“Give Pat one more Emmy,” pleaded @618legitboss.

Wheel of Fortune’s competitor, Jeopardy!, jokingly added, “Congrats, sis.”

Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent, added, “Yayyy 🎉🎉🎉”

Many more Wheel of Fortune fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the show and Pat Sajak on their accomplishments, calling the nominations “outstanding.”

“Regardless of the result y’all are WINNERS in my book,” added @wheelycrazyeugene.

This isn’t Pat Sajak’s first Emmy nod

This marks Pat’s 20th nomination for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, and if he wins, it would be his fourth Emmy Award win.

Since his start on Wheel of Fortune in 1983, Pat has already earned three Outstanding Host Game Show Emmy awards out of the 19 nominations.

The nominations were announced from the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, “recognizing remarkable programs, extraordinary performances, and impactful storytelling across multiple platforms.”

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 15, on ABC from 8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT from the Peacock Theater at L.A and will stream on Hulu on September 16.