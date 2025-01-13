Former Wheel of Fortune contestants share gameplay secrets: ‘Watch Vanna, don’t look at Ryan’

Finding out you’ve been chosen to compete on Wheel of Fortune is exciting news to receive.

Such was the case for a Wheel of Fortune fan who received their confirmation email this month.

The prospective contestant started a thread on Reddit, where they announced their approval and asked former contestants for tips and advice ahead of their appearance.

The post, titled, “I’m going to be on the show!” read, “Just got my confirmation email, I am going to be on the wheel of fortune! I am going in for filming at the end of this month!”

“I am an avid watcher and huge fan of the show and am so excited! That being said, I am a little nervous. Any tips or advice? Thanks in advance!” the Redditor added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There were many comments from former Wheel of Fortune contestants who were happy to offer their advice.

Former Wheel of Fortune contestants offer strategies to a new player

A future Wheel of Fortune contestant asked for advice from seasoned veterans. Pic credit: u/sophaloafofbread1/Reddit

One such Redditor reminded the OP to remember that the puzzles in the “What Are You Doing?” category include the letters I, N, and G, and suggested not choosing I or G as two of their vowels or consonants so as not to “waste” two of their four picks.

A former contestant shares advice. Pic credit: u/sophaloafofbread1/Reddit

Others recommended preparing with many word puzzle apps and crossword puzzles ahead of their big day.

A few former players said the Wheel of Fortune app helped them quite a bit ahead of their appearances on the show.

More advice from former players. Pic credit: u/sophaloafofbread1/Reddit

u/WheelWatcher101 had a lot of advice to give, with some interesting insight for the newbie.

One suggestion was to practice buzzing in on toss-ups, memorizing a “list of the most common 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 letter words in unsolved bonus puzzles,” and to “block out” opponents.

A Wheel player had a list of tips. Pic credit: u/sophaloafofbread1/Reddit

u/smashmouthftball also shared a laundry list of suggestions.

Among their recommendations was to spin the wheel as hard as possible. This allows for more time to think while the wheel continues spinning.

Here’s why one former contestant suggests to ‘watch’ Vanna and ‘not look at’ Ryan Seacrest

A former Wheel of Fortune player suggested watching Vanna White and not spinning the wheel until she returns to the side of the puzzle board, which leaves players with five seconds to make a move.

They also suggested not looking at host Ryan Seacrest, theorizing that listening to him and focusing on the puzzle board instead would be advantageous.

More good Wheel tips from Reddit. Pic credit: u/sophaloafofbread1/Reddit

Buying vowels often was another suggestion, as were solving puzzles as soon as the solution was apparent and listening to producers who supposedly “yell hints to you and try to help you.”

Aside from the strategic moves offered in the Reddit post, many commenters agreed that this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so take advantage of it and have fun.

As u/guyinmi explained, “Remember to have fun.. the money is nice but ham it up a little, your family and friends will love it.”