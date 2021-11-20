Flooding in British Columbia reaches set of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart

Flooding at Macinnes Farms, where Hallmark Channel recently finished filming Season 9 of When Calls the Heart. A weather system known as an “atmospheric river” has caused devastating flooding across British Columbia. Pic credit: @Jamestown Movie Set/Facebook

The devastating floods that have killed at least one person and displaced thousands of others in British Columbia have reached the set of the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

A pair of photos posted to the Facebook page of the Jamestown Movie Set showed parts of the farm clogged with mud and water.

Filming finished just last week on Season 9 of the popular series, which stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, and Andrea Brooks.

Over the weekend, a weather system known as an “atmospheric river” hit the southern part of British Columbia.

Two straight days of high winds and record-breaking rainfall left roads destroyed and farms and homes in the area flooded.

Province officials have declared a state of emergency and estimate damages of more than one billion Canadian dollars, (roughly 790 million U.S. dollars).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged aid to the area, and members of the Air Force have been dispatched to provide aid to the more than 17,000 people displaced by the flooding.

The aftermath

A photo shared on the Jamestown Movie Set Facebook page showed the damage to a neighboring farm, where the owners had to transport their livestock by boat because the flooding was so high.

“…A local family that we are supporting needs our help,” moderators wrote. “They have lost nearly everything. Phil has worked non-stop all week trying to save their farm. It looked like he was going to lose all 400 head of cattle, but this morning, volunteers with boats helped save many! Jamestown has so many kind and generous people who are in our circle, so we wanted to give you all the opportunity to help.”

When Calls the Heart set

When Calls the Heart is filmed on a set located at MacInnes Farms, a family-owned operation near Fort Langely in British Columbia.

In a post to Facebook, one of the farm’s owners showed the pond that was the backdrop for the Season 8 finale kiss between Elizabeth and Lucas. Not only has the water risen, the bridge on which the couple shared their kiss had been destroyed.

Melanie MacInnes, one of the farm’s owners, summed up the situation in a Facebook post.

“Water that is the life thread to many farms is now the devastation of the farms,” she wrote. “Farming is a struggle and the ultimate connection to nature and the land.”