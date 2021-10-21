First footage of Lori Loughlin in When Hope Calls released

Lori Loughlin at the Women’s Cancer Research Benefit Gala held at Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

When Calls the Heart and Fuller House star Lori Loughlin is returning to television this year to star in When Hope Calls.

Loughlin was reportedly let go from Hallmark and Netflix after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, found themselves in a college admissions scandal.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin is making her return to television in a Christmas special for When Hope Calls as her former When Calls the Heart character, Abigail Stanton.

In the clip, she is joined by actor Carter Ryan, who plays Abigail Stanton’s adoptive son, Cody.

While some people are not thrilled to see Loughlin back on television, many fans are excited to see a favorite character back on the big screen.

Throughout the disappointment and excitement, fans have started to wonder if they’ll be seeing Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton back in Hope Valley.

Is Lori Loughlin coming back to When Calls the Heart?

Lori Loughlin may be making a return to television on GAC Family’s When Hope Calls, but it doesn’t look like she will be making a return to When Calls the Heart any time soon.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Hallmark released a statement advising, “Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, including When Calls the Heart, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future. She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks.”

Despite Loughlin not returning to Hallmark, it appears that her previous co-stars are still supporting her.

Erin Krakow, Loughlin’s co-star on When Calls the Heart, told Good Housekeeping that she “would be so happy to see her back in Hope Valley sooner than later.”

Based on Hallmark’s statement, they are not anticipating Loughlin’s return to When Calls the Heart, so it looks like fans and co-stars alike may be waiting longer, and potentially forever, for her to return to the show.

A look at When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas

On October 19, Entertainment Tonight posted the first look at Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton in the When Hope Calls Christmas special.

While Loughlin seems to be the most notable returning actress, Deadline reports that actor Daniel Lissing will be returning as well.

Lissing portrayed Jack Thornton in When Calls the Heart through Season 5, where Jack Thornton was met with his demise.

At this time, his role in the Christmas special has not been announced.

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas will air on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8/7c on GAC Family.