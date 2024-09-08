Fire Country Season 3 trailer, premiere date, cast, and everything else we know

The wait for Fire Country Season 3 is almost over, and CBS just gave fans a little something to tide us over until the premiere.

After a shortened Season 2, thanks to the dual writers and SAG/AFTRA strikes, Fire Country fans are ready for a full season of Cal Fire drama.

Based on the newly released trailer, we are going to get that and so much more.

Several shakeups are coming to Season 3, not only with new characters but also with Bode (Max Thieriot) being out of Three Rock and working alongside his father, Vince (Billy Burke).

Fire Country Season 2 ended with the wedding of Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego (Rafael de la Fuente).

There were some cliffhangers in Season 2, including Bode leaving the wedding and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) getting hauled away by the police.

So, what does all of that mean for Season 3 of Fire Country? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Fire Country Season 3 trailer and premiere date

This weekend, CBS gave Fire Country fans a first look at Season 3, which seems to pick up right where Season 2 left us hanging. Something horrifying happens at Diego and Gabriela’s weddings, throwing everything into chaos.

It should surprise no one that event, which seems like it could be an explosion of some sort, occurs, just as Gabriela was asked if she takes Diego to be her husband. A flip of scene sees everyone jumping into action to help, even Gabriela in her wedding dress.

In the trailer, Bode doubles down on his need to be part of Cal Fire, even when questioned by Jake (Jordan Calloway). The first-look footage reveals plenty of twists and turns in Season 3 of Fire Country.

The biggest bombshell, though, is seeing Gabriela in bed with Bode. That could be a dream, but it most likely means she doesn’t marry Diego, something fans know was never going to happen.

The preview video contains more questions than answers, so it’s a good thing the premiere episode is just a little over a month away.

Fire Country Season 3 premieres on Friday, October 18, at 9/8c on CBS.

Who are the Fire Country Season 3 cast members?

Along with the return of Bode, Gabriela, Vince, Diego, Manny, and Jake, Sharon (Diane Farr), Luke (Michael Trucco), and Eve (Jules Latimer) are also back for the new season.

Two newbies will join the Fire Country team, including Audrey (Leven Rambin), a former firefighter inmate like Bode.

The most talked about addition to the CBS show is Jared Padalecki as Camden. Jared is expected to be on for several episodes as his character is being tested for the Fire Country spin-off, which is expected to premiere during the 2025/26 TV season.

Who’s ready to have Fire Country back?

Fire Country Season 3 premieres on Friday, October 18, at 9/8c on CBS. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Paramount+.