Fire Country Season 2 release date and cast latest: When will it premiere?

Fire Country turned up the heat when it touched down on CBS in October 2022, and we can’t wait for Season 2.

There were plenty of skeptics before the show premiered due to the continued success of Chicago Fire and Station 19 (RIP!), but the new kid on the block offered something very different from the competing dramas.

The good news?

Fans warmed to the show, and we envision a bright future for Fire Country Season 2 — and beyond.

With Fire Country Season 2 fast approaching, there’s no time like the present to delve into everything we know about the forthcoming season.

Fire Country scored an early Season 2 renewal

CBS understands a hit when it has one, so it rewarded Fire Country with a Season 2 renewal a little over a year ago.

As a primetime drama airing on Fridays, it exceeded expectations and pulled in better numbers than many of the network’s offerings on more popular nights of the week.

It was a diamond in the rough at a time when TV networks were faced with fewer viewers than before.

The out-of-the-gate success can probably be attributed to Max Thieriot’s fans following him from SEAL Team — another successful CBS show.

Simply put, CBS is well aware of its success. With fellow Friday drama Blue Bloods ending, Fire Country is poised to be one of the network’s most significant priorities this year.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, gushed at the time.

“FIRE COUNTRY has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core,” the exec added.

“We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

When will Fire Country Season 2 premiere?

Fire Country fans have been waiting on tenterhooks since the end of Fire Country Season 1 in May 2023.

While the network was optimistic of a return later that year, the dual Hollywood strikes meant that, like most shows, production was postponed.

Fans were given good news when CBS revealed that Fire Country Season 2 will premiere Friday, February 16, 2024, in the 9 p.m. slot it held last season.

It’s been a lengthy hiatus, but we’re excited about delving into this wonderfully realized world filled with three-dimensional characters at the heart of the story.

A freshman series rarely gets its characters right, so we’ll enjoy it while it lasts.

Who is in the Fire Country Season 2 cast?

Fire Country Season 1 had a stacked cast. There’s no question about that. Looking ahead, we’ll have more of the same cast but with some exciting additions.

There would be no Fire Country without Max Thieriot. The beloved actor will be back as Bode Donovan.

Also returning are Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, Billy Burke as Vince Leone, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards.

The series is also adding Rafael de la Fuente to the cast for Fire Country Season 2, TVLine reports.

Jason O’Mara and Tye White have both also scored recurring roles.

There will undoubtedly be more new faces joining the cast, but we’ll keep this post updated so you can always be sure you’re getting the latest casting news.

How many episodes have been ordered for Fire Country Season 2?

When CBS picked up Fire Country Season 2 a year ago, all signs pointed to a full, 20-plus episode season, but thanks to strike-related delays, we’re looking at fewer episodes than planned.

The network has not confirmed how many episodes have been ordered, but with the show beginning mid-February and a season finale planned for mid-May, we’re likely looking at a 10-episode season.

While that’s much less than Fire Country Season 1, we’re happy to have the show back.

Hopefully, a shorter episode order allows the creatives to have all of the principal cast included because it’d be a real shame if this decision impacted the red-hot pace we’ve come to expect from this fantastic show.

Fire Country Season 2 Spoilers

After such a lengthy hiatus, it’s only natural to want to know what happens after that cliffhanger-filled season finale.

CBS has already unveiled some plot details for Fire Country Season 2 Episode 1, and we’re convinced there will be no sophomore slump in sight.

“Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news,” reads the network’s description of the premiere.

“Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core,” CBS adds.

Bode returning to prison isn’t a shocker because, when you think about it, the controversial season finale confirmed as much.

It will be interesting to see how he immerses himself back into prison life after having a taste of freedom.

Will he be hungry to return to a place that allows him to walk free, or will he slip back into old habits?

The series has posed plenty of moral questions in the past, and it’s doubtful it would stray from that so soon.

CBS shared a sneak peek of the season premiere, which shows Bode resigned to the fact that he’s where he believes he belongs.

We’re unsure what the “shocking news” could be, but it could have something to do with de la Fuente’s casting.

The Dynasty alum is joining the cast as Diego, a paramedic/firefighter, who will cross paths with Gabriela as she prepares for her parademic certification.

While Dynasty didn’t hold a candle to its predecessor, de la Fuente was a scene-stealer, so we can’t wait to see what he brings to the table here.

Fire Country Season 1 featured plenty of firefighting drama, but there were also plenty of storylines that might as well have been borrowed from Days of Our Lives.

That’s not a knock on the show’s quality. We’re merely pointing out that it isn’t a stranger to more soapy storylines.

We know that Gaby and Diego strike up a bond while working together, and naturally, it leaves us pondering what that means for Bode and Gaby.

They were pretty much done with each other when Gaby learned Bode was keeping things from her.

Sometimes, you have to move on, but the chemistry between Bode and Gaby is undeniable, leading us to believe that their journey together is far from over.

Sorry, Diego, but you should have checked out the Fire Country hashtag across social media to see how invested fans are in Bode and Gabriela.

Fire Country Season 2 premieres on Friday, February 16, at 9/8c on CBS.