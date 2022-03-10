Fear the Walking Dead: Victor and Alicia head to war in latest Season 7 video

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, as seen in Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credits: AMC/Ryan Green/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Fear the Walking Dead is set to return with the second half of Season 7 on April 17. Already, the seeds of war have been set between Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

The Season 7 finale saw lines being drawn between the pair and this all looks set to escalate thanks to a new trailer that AMC recently released.

New trailer released for Fear the Walking Dead

The new trailer shows both Alicia and Victor readying to fight each other as hostilities rise and have been doing so since the very start of Season 7.

As the short clip commences, various groups are shown getting ready for the oncoming brawl that was brewing the first half of the season thanks to Victor’s Tower and his very picky selection system.

However, once Alicia learned of how Victor also killed her friend, Will (Gus Halper), she decided it was time to go to war properly against Victor.

A fleeting moment shows Morgan Jones (Lennie James) giving his signature “I don’t like this and I’m going to give a moral speech on it” look but flips back to showing the undead as they try to prise open a door.

Wes (Colby Hollman) then appears, pointing a gun at someone off-camera.

“It’s over,” he says, but the scene changes too quickly to find out who he was talking to.

Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) is shown trying to kill someone, which could indicate that bumbling Daniel is finally gone.

Finally, at the end of the teaser, Victor makes his appearance.

“You have your army. I have mine,” Victor says to Alicia.

While he speaks, it appears that the pair of them are inside Victor’s compound.

What happens next remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to wait a little longer to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead to return for an eighth season

Things look perilous for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Not only are Alicia and Victor at war, but they are fighting each other in a toxic environment.

Thanks to Teddy (John Glover) managing to launch a nuclear warhead, Victor and Alicia currently live in a radioactive wasteland.

However, for those worried that the environment might lead to the end of the series, AMC has already confirmed that Fear the Walking Dead will return for an eighth season.

Along with this, Alicia had better survive her attack on Victor as her mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), is also set to return then.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead returns Sunday, April 17, on AMC.