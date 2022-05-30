Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 16 sees Morgan and Baby Mo separated as Madison returns

Avaya White as Baby Mo and Lennie James as Morgan, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Finally, the finale for Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is here.

Episode 15 saw Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) returning to the Tower. Suffering terribly from her fever, she meets a girl along the way that helps to reveal her true self.

Alicia also saves Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) from certain death before her fever finally breaks and she decides to help others who might show up at the Tower, rather than escaping with the rest to safety.

While it is unclear if the Season 7 finale will check in on this group, Episode 16 will return to Morgan (Lennie James) and, along the way, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) finally makes her comeback.

Episode 16 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead is “Gone.” The synopsis for this episode is also provided below.

“Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for.”

The synopsis is very short and not very detailed. However, it does confirm that viewers will get to see at least Morgan in the Season 7 finale.

Currently, Morgan is on a raft with Baby Mo (Avaya White), having escaped the radioactive landscape surrounding the Tower in order to ensure her safety.

Previously, it had been learned that they could travel over the water to finally flee the nuclear wasteland and this is what the majority of the group are now trying to do after Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) Tower was set on fire.

The synopsis also gives an interesting snippet by way of a “new ally,” without actually naming who this person might be. However, it appears that the trailer gives it away.

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead is released

The short clip for Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead opens with Morgan perched high up between trees in the raft while walkers wander around down below.

“I don’t know how much longer I can keep doing this,” he says.

Later, a shot of him walking with Baby Mo along a beach is shown as a walker buried in the sand, a bag over its head, is revealed.

Things then take a drastic turn after that as Morgan is shown pleading with a group to return Baby Mo. These people have the same sort of bags over their heads as the buried walker did earlier in the trailer.

“Bury him,” a voice says as a bag is placed over Morgan’s head.

It is at this point that Madison finally makes her appearance. She is with Baby Mo and she turns, looking quite surprised.

Potentially, she is seeing Morgan for the first time but only by tuning into the Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead will viewers find out for certain if this is the mysterious “new ally” from the Episode 16 synopsis.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.