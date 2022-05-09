Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 13 sees the Tower unguarded and ready to be attacked

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: A<C/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Baby Mo (Avaya White) going missing and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) managing to smuggle her out of the Tower and to the waiting Morgan (Lennie Jamies).

Previously, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) had Mo holed up in his Tower under the assumption that Morgan wouldn’t attack with the child inside.

Now, in Episode 13, it seems possible Team Morgan could be ready to attack and finally bring down Victor.

Episode 13 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead is “The Raft.” The synopsis for this episode is below.

“Morgan and Alicia plan their next steps. Dwight and Sherry face the prospect of having to choose between their code and their safety.”

Already, AMC has revealed that Morgan and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) are planning their next course of action now that Baby Mo is safe.

However, the synopsis also reveals further information about a couple of characters that haven’t had much airtime of late: Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

Previously, the pair have appeared mostly in the background of Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead but Episode 13 looks set to focus on them in greater detail.

While the synopsis doesn’t give a lot of information, it appears the pair will be faced with a conflict that sees them having to choose what to do next.

Danay Garcia as Luciana and Lennie James as Morgan, as seen in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead is released

AMC has also released a new trailer for Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead. In it, further details of Morgan and Alicia’s tentative plan are revealed.

“The Tower is unguarded, at least until dawn,” Morgan tells Alicia at the beginning of the clip.

It is unclear exactly why Victor would risk his community like this. However, there has been previous talk of a crater filled with radioactive walkers and it could have something to do with the fact they have been escaping.

Alicia is not sure they are ready to attack just yet. Dwight and Sherry are also seen discussing the fact that they are outnumbered.

Along with this, Luciana (Danay Garcia) also radios through to alert them to the fact that the submarine appears to be leaking radiation, giving more weight to the fact that they have to do something sooner rather than later.

Eventually, Alicia appears to have come up with a plan but viewers will have to wait until Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead airs next Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.