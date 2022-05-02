Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 12 sees Baby Mo missing and Victor Strand ‘increasingly paranoid’

Karen David as Grace and Avaya White as Baby Mo, as seen in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead focused on Daniel Salazar’s (Ruben Blades) continued mental health decline.

This means, as is the case with each episode of the zombie apocalypse series this season, next week’s episode will zero in on a different character.

However, Episode 12 looks set to focus on a small group of characters that are currently forced to live with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in his Tower fortress.

Episode 12 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead is Sonny Boy. The synopsis is below.

“When baby Mo goes missing inside the Tower, Dorie Sr. finds himself in a unique position to prove his worth to an increasingly paranoid Strand.”

After the infant became sick, Baby Mo (Avaya White) was taken in by Victor, along with her adoptive mother, Grace (Karen David). Now, it appears that the baby has gone missing altogether, and it is unclear who took the child or why.

Along with this, it appears that John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) will manipulate the situation to suit his own needs.

Judging by the synopsis, it appears that he might try to get himself in favor with Victor, who is becoming steadily paranoid about everyone in the Tower. This comes as no surprise as the character has manipulated and separated people for his own personal gain and to grow a community that has a diverse level of skill sets.

However, the new trailer for Episode 12 suggests that John might actually be looking for a way to escape.

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead is released

AMC has also released a trailer for Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead. While short, the clip certainly gives out plenty of information on the upcoming installment.

Not only does the clip set up the premise behind Baby Mo’s disappearance, but it also gives viewers a look at Victor as he tries to control the situation.

In addition to this, Wes (Colby Hollman) is seen, indicating that he has definitely been accepted into Victor’s group. He looks out over the landscape from the rooftop, and a shot of Morgan (Lennie James) is shown. As yet, it is unclear if these two parts are connected, but, potentially, this could be when Morgan works out that Wes has defected to Victor’s team.

The fans might also get a look into Howard’s (Omid Abtahi) backstory.

However, the most interesting part is when John appears to be cooking up a scheme regarding Victor.

“I told you I needed the right opportunity,” John tells June (Jenna Elfman). “I think I just found it.”

It is unclear here what exactly John means, but potentially, he could be trying to escape or cause Victor’s downfall. However, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out exactly what this character is up to.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.