Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 11 will see Daniel’s mental state worsening

The return of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has continued to see each new episode focusing mainly on one character and including a few additional characters in supporting roles.

Previously, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was featured in the Season 7B return. Then episode 10 centered around Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) as she tried to infiltrate the Tower.

Now, it seems Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) will get his turn in Episode 11.

Episode 11 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead is Ofelia. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the episode title alone has caused some fans to wonder if maybe this will be the final episode for Daniel.

Daniel’s daughter is named Ofelia, but she has died previously in Fear the Walking Dead. However, in recent times, Daniel has suffered mentally, and it is possible this episode could see a continued spiral downward for this character.

A new synopsis for Episode 11 has also recently been released. It is listed below and gives further credence to Daniel’s mental health.

“Luciana and Wes test the limits of their patience when Daniel’s worsening mental state ends up endangering them all.”

The synopsis also confirmed that Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman) would also feature in the next installment of Fear the Walking Dead. This is further explored in the new trailer for Episode 11.

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead is released

The latest trailer for Fear the Walking Dead focuses heavily on Daniel. He is first introduced holding a gun and shooting a warning shot at some off-screen strangers as he demands that they take off their masks.

While Daniel may have the upper hand here, later in the clip, it looks like they are overrun by the mysterious people that are never really shown on-screen in the teaser.

Daniel also appears a little unhinged as he laughs in response to what he might have to do to whoever has approached them, as though they have already regained control of them.

Along with Daniel’s storyline, the series will return to Morgan’s (Lennie James) submarine as the group prepares for the impending war with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). However, it appears that they first have to clear the way around the submarine as what seems to be 100 radioactive walkers line up outside.

It also appears that Morgan has come across some weapons, and he speaks of how they will help them. However, Dwight (Austin Amelio) is a little more pessimistic and notes that it is merely “a start.”

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.