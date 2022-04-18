Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 10 sees Charlie showing up ‘unexpectedly’ at the Tower

Alexa Nisenson stars as Charlie in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returned on Sunday night and gave viewers a look at the main character, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Alicia was introduced to a new character, Paul (Warren “Wawa” Snipe), who quickly wanted to help her escape from Arno (Spenser Granese).

This meant that no other characters got a chance to be explored. However, all that is set to change with Episode 10.

Episode 10 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead is Mourning Cloak.

The name alone should give viewers a heads up that death is coming. According to the synopsis, which is provided below, things look dangerous for Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) and, potentially, a young ranger.

“When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie’s true motives are revealed.”

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie and Ashton Arbab as Ali, as seen in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

As yet, all we know is that Alicia’s group is intent on bringing down Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and his elite-only Tower.

So, to have Charlie turn up there is a good indication that this is a part of the plan. Most likely, she is aiming to infiltrate the Tower.

Already, Strand knows of Charlie so it seems he is already on high alert and tasks his second in charge, Howard (Omid Abtahi) with working out if Charlie is truly on their side by way of recruiting a young ranger to work out what she is truly after.

AMC has also released a new trailer for Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead which offers much more regarding what is going down in the latest installment.

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead is released

The latest trailer for Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead expands on what was provided in the synopsis.

Viewers get to see Charlie as she infiltrates the Tower, as well as the first sighting of the ranger that will travel with her. According to new images released by AMC, this character is named Ali and is portrayed by Ashton Arbab.

It appears from the short clip that the ranger arrived with Charlie but wants to become a ranger for Victor’s group and Howard uses this as a means to find out more about the pair.

Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr. and Jenna Elfman as June, as seen in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Later on in the teaser, Charlie is seen being protected by June (Jenna Elfman) as she shouts at Howard.

“You’re a monster,” she declares and Charlie looks visibly upset. Unfortunately, it is unclear why June has called Howard a monster and likely only tuning in next Sunday night will reveal the answer.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.