Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 release date: When is it coming out?

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

With the dust just settling on Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, viewers are already looking forward to when Season 8 will come out.

The Season 7 finale saw the return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and the confirmation that PADRE is still operational.

Now, in Season 8, it looks like Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison will be intent on finding the super-secret group and changing their mindset on their kidnapping of children.

You read that right. PADRE has been kidnapping children and raising them without their parents, believing that this is the best way for them to survive the zombie apocalypse.

However, will Madison and Morgan be able to achieve this goal?

Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead is already confirmed

AMC confirmed back in December of last year that Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for an eighth season. This means that fans will be able to find out more about PADRE and Madison’s return when the series returns.

According to Fandom, Season 8 is expected to start filming in June and run through to March 2023.

Each season of the zombie apocalypse series runs for 16 episodes and Season 8 is no exception.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The next installment is also likely to be split up into two parts, with eight episodes airing with a hiatus before the final eight drops.

Currently, AMC has given no indication as to whether or not this will be the final season for the TV show.

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Release date latest: When does Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 come out?

As yet, no release date has been officially confirmed by AMC regarding Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, already speculation is circulating.

As pointed out by Bustle, the most recent seasons of Fear the Walking Dead have dropped in October. The first eight episodes air, and then the show goes on hiatus, returning the following year in June.

If this pattern continues, viewers can likely expect to see the first part of Season 8 to drop in October.

However, it is hard to say just yet as Seasons 6 and 7 of Fear the Walking Dead aired in October due to the delays caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, and AMC traditionally reserves October for Fear’s companion show, The Walking Dead. And, if the filming schedule above is correct, it seems more likely that fans will not get their next fix until sometime next year.

Carter Matt also suggests late 2022 or early 2023 as a good time to air Season 8 as this would help bridge the gap between the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead and the premiere of the Daryl Dixon spinoff expected to drop in 2023.

However, until AMC gives the official word, fans will have to continue speculating.

As yet, no release date has been announced for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead.