Fear the Walking Dead recap: Alicia and Victor fight for the Tower as another main character dies

Colman Domingo stars as Victor Strand in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Finally, we have reached the episode where the two warring sides battle it out to claim ownership of the Tower in Fear the Walking Dead, right?

Nope, you’d be wrong there.

Instead, Episode 14, titled Divine Providence, sees Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) inviting Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) inside for a tipple and professing his love for her.

I’m not even kidding.

Without further ado, let’s look at what happened in the s**tstorm that is Fear the Walking Dead.

Alicia turns up at the Tower

As seen in Episode 13, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) caught a raft out of the radioactive wastelands and is headed off into the sunset. Potentially, he is looking for a safe way out, but, in the meantime, Alicia’s group is ready to attack the Tower.

This week’s installment sees Alicia on the Tower’s doorstep, and as soon as Victor sees her, he invites her inside for a drink.

And, she takes him up on the offer.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Do these people not have a past together? Does Alicia not remember just how dastardly Victor is?

Obviously not. So, inside she goes.

Danay Garcia as Luciana and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Daniel tags along

While the invitation was for Alicia only, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) tags along because Luciana (Danay Garcia) convinced him his daughter, Ofelia (Mercedes Mason), was also inside the Tower.

Alicia quickly gets Victor up to speed about Daniel, but he already knows because Wes (Colby Hollman) has filled him in.

Remember Wes? Only a couple of episodes ago, the good guy turned bad and is now Victor’s second in charge.

Well, Wes is super p***ed that Alicia is inside the Tower and that Victor seems so bedazzled by her very presence.

Victor gets a hold of the situation and sends Daniel to the basement, and sets about having drinks with Alicia.

My beacon brings all the walkers to the yard

Meanwhile, the beacon is being turned back on to attract all those walkers.

Remember the ones?

Yeah, the large horde that was trapped in the nuke crater. Those ones. Victor is bringing them all back to the Tower so that they can munch on Alicia’s group as they wait outside for her.

Except didn’t Morgan dispatch them in Episode 13? Aren’t they trapped in the bunker?

Also, how exactly did Wes escape certain death? Are the writers implying that Wes escaped without mishap and drew all the walkers back as well?

I call bulls**t on that. On all of this entire episode, actually.

Colby Hollman stars as Wes in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Wes is the new supervillain

While Victor is having a fine time with Alicia, Wes is so sick of his bulls**t that he calls a coup and is now head of the Tower. Just. Like. That.

He’s all worried that Alicia really will take over, and now that he is so completely Team Victor and the new villain, he doesn’t have time to remember just how much time he and Alicia have spent together and how little he really knows Victor.

Because of the takeover, Alicia and Strand are now, suddenly, besties again, and Victor professes his love for Alicia — in a “you’re my family” sort of way.

He also agrees they should turn off the beacon, and everyone should be friends now. Just like that. As if we haven’t been heading to war since before Season 7 started.

Alycia Debnam Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

A fight for the Tower breaks out, and someone dies

As this unfolds, a battle breaks out as Victor tries to regain his position. Luckily for him, Daniel manages to break out of his captivity and kills a few other Rangers as well.

Victor also ends up killing Wes because that’s what Victor does: kill people who stand in his way.

I’m sorry, Wes, that your character arc was this bad.

Victor also tells Daniel that Luciana is in the Tower because apparently, most of the storylines in Fear the Walking Dead hinge on making fun of the guy with the failing mind.

You suck, AMC.

Eventually, Victor does confess to Daniel that Ofelia isn’t really in the Tower and that she’s dead and offers up a substitute daughter by way of Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). This really sucks because Charlie is dying of radiation poisoning, and now Daniel is left losing two daughters.

Alicia and Victor make it to the roof

After all this, Alicia and Victor make it to the roof of the Tower, and it is time to turn off the beacon to save the lives of Alicia’s group on the outside.

Haha! Just Kidding.

Victor decides he won’t do it, and Alicia calls him out on being a major douche. They fight again, and Alicia manages to turn off the beacon.

This is sort of a moot point now as the walkers are right there at ground level. As if turning off the light will make the walkers just forget the smell of human flesh.

Meanwhile, Alicia’s group is holed up in a small room as the walkers surround them.

On top of that, while Alicia and Strand were fighting, some major gas was spilled, and a fire broke out on the rooftop.

However, viewers won’t know if Alicia and the rest of the people in the Tower make it out alive unless they tune in to next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.