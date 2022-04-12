Fear the Walking Dead: New sneak peek shows Alicia hiding in a piano as a group searches for her

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren ‘Lo’ Smith

Now that the second part of The Walking Dead’s eleventh season has concluded, fans can now look forward to the return of Fear the Walking Dead.

The first half of Season 7 saw the survivors trying to live through a nuclear apocalypse as well as the regular zombie one.

Added to this is the fact that Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has managed to eke out a new community at a place called the Tower, and it is only a place for those he deems worthy.

Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was missing for a large chunk of the first half of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead and now she is back on the scene; it has been revealed that she suffered a nasty bite from one of the infected.

She has been running at a low-grade feverish level ever since even though her hand was promptly amputated.

This has led to speculation that her body might be able to fight the zombie infection. Although, it might also have something to do with the complete lack of hygiene going on in the sewers when she was bitten.

Regardless of her interesting ailment, Victor and Alicia are now at loggerheads and ready for war when Season 7 returns.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren ‘Lo’ Smith

New trailer released for Fear the Walking Dead

The latest sneak peek released by AMC on last Sunday’s episode of Talking Dead reveals Alicia on the run from what can only be assumed as Victor’s men.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The clip opens with a group inside a man’s house. One member of the group notes that the man has some medications in the house and quickly asks if the man is harboring a woman under his roof.

“The girl I’m looking for, she gets fevers,” the man explains.

“She was bit by the dead. Lost her arm because of it but it didn’t turn her. And, yet, she’s still walking around.”

Alicia is hiding inside a piano

The conversation continues as the man starts plunking out the keys on a piano in the other man’s house. It is here that viewers learn that Alicia is hiding inside the musical instrument.

The man continues to strike keys until he reaches one that is not melodic.

Unfortunately, the clip ends before the fate of Alicia is determined. However, it seems likely that the man might take a peek inside the piano and find Alicia.

What happens after that remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Fear The Walking Dead 7x09 Exclusive Sneak Peek Season 7 Episode 9 [HD]

Watch this video on YouTube

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, April 17, 20