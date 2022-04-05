Fear the Walking Dead: First look image at Kim Dickens as Madison in Season 7B

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Mauren ‘Lo’ Smith

AMC has released its very first image of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) from Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead.

Previously, the network had confirmed Madison’s return after her offscreen death back in Episode 6 (titled “No One’s Gone”) of the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Because Madison was never seen deceased during this episode, many viewers assumed the character would return. There have been many moments in the seasons since when it was speculated whether Kim Dickens was returning to the zombie apocalypse series.

Now that it has been announced by the network, they seem eager to tease fans ahead to the Season 7 return of Fear the Walking Dead on April 17.

First image of Kim Dickens revealed

AMC originally shared the very first look at Madison in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead with Entertainment Weekly.

As you can see from the image above, Madison is seated at a table, with her hands resting on the wooden surface. She is wearing black leather fingerless gloves and a matching jacket as she stares defensively at someone offscreen.

A dark background is behind the character, giving no indication of where she might be.

However, it appears that Madison’s iconic leather jacket also managed to survive Dell Stadium when she was overrun by the undead and can be seen in the below image from Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

Season 7B trailer also teases viewers with Madison

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, AMC has also recently released a trailer that gives fans their very first look at the return of Madison Clark. The new image seems to tie in directly with what is shown in the previous clip.

While only appearing in a few seconds of the teaser, Madison is shown walking stiffly into a room. As the camera pans up, Madison takes a puff from some sort of a ventilator before her face is finally shown.

It is also revealed that she has had her children’s names tattooed on her wrists as she speaks her name in response to a question.

The person who is speaking over a loudspeaker to Madison declares that that isn’t her name anymore and that she will now be whoever they say she will be.

It is unclear what is going on here but the assumption is that Madison is being reprogrammed by some mysterious new group. How this all unfolds remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in when Fear the Walking Dead returns in order to find out more.

Building a better world has a price. #FearTWD returns on April 17th on @AMC_TV or stream the first two episodes that day with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/vSQsNtTv7g — FearTWD (@FearTWD) March 15, 2022

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, April 17, 2022.