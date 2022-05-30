Fear the Walking Dead: Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 15?

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

Once more, a Season 7 episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has come and gone without the return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens).

Although, this time at least, viewers got some brief flashback scenes involving this character.

And, with the Season 7 finale dropping next Sunday, it is now guaranteed that Madison will make her greatly anticipated comeback to the zombie apocalypse series.

Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 15?

Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead saw a very sick Alycia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) heading back to the Tower even though it was on fire.

Alicia is the daughter of Madison and has been suffering fevers since she was bitten by a walker and had to amputate her arm in less than hygienic conditions. It is unclear whether Alicia was fighting infection from germs or walkers.

However, by the end of the episode, Alicia’s fever had finally broken for good and she was last seen walking off into the radioactive landscape as she vowed to help out others rather than escape to safety with her group.

Because of this storyline, there was no time for Madison to make a proper return. However, she was shown in a few flashback scenes.

These occurred while Alicia was feverish and remembering back to the taped interview Althea (Maggie Grace) did with Madison.

The tape had been found by Alicia and was titled “Amina.” In it, Madison told Althea the story of how a bird had lived because her daughter, Alicia, had believed in it and rescued it while it was injured.

During the episode, clips from this tape were shown as Alicia remembered the story.

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

Madison Clark will appear in the Season 7 finale

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Madison will definitely make her return to Fear the Walking Dead in the Season 7 finale.

This was shown by way of the Episode 16 trailer in which Madison showed up at the very end, standing over Baby Mo (Avaya White).

It appears that Madison will bump into Morgan (Lennie James) here and will potentially be an ally, judging by the synopsis for Episode 16.

Along with this, it will mean that Madison will return to the TV show in the episode directly after the one in which Alicia leaves.

As pointed out by Insider, viewers will likely be extremely frustrated by the fact that the pair will not meet up and have only just missed finally connecting again after all this time apart.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.