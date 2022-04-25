Fear the Walking Dead: Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 10?

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Phibbs

Last week’s Season 7 return of Fear the Walking Dead had viewers wondering if Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) would make her comeback as well.

AMC confirmed late last year that not only would the zombie apocalypse series be renewed for an eighth season but that Madison would also return.

Previously, the others in the TV show presumed the character had been dead after she was last seen locked inside Dell Stadium, which was overrun by the undead.

However, many fans assumed that because Madison’s “death” was not seen on-screen, she would likely return at some point in time.

Now, after a Season 7B trailer confirmed Madison’s return in this season, viewers are eager to find out when exactly she will appear.

Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 10?

While the Season 7 return concentrated on Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), she did not appear in Episode 9.

This had people looking forward to Sunday night’s episode, but Madison didn’t appear in Episode 10 either.

Instead, the episode concentrated on Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) trying to infiltrate the Tower and turn off the beacon light so that Morgan’s (Lennie James) group could sneak in and kill the surrounding walkers that help to protect Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) stronghold.

As a result of this, Charlie suffered radiation poisoning. June (Jenna Elfman) insisted that the character now needs to live each day as if it were her last so things look rather grim.

Frank Dillane as Nick and Kim Dickens as Madison, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Justina Mintz

As pointed out by TV Insider, Charlie is the character who killed Madison’s son, Nick (Frank Dillane), so it will be interesting to see if Charlie lives long enough for Madison’s return.

As yet, Madison is not yet aware that her son is dead so to have Charlie survive until Madison makes her comeback would make for some pretty interesting television.

When is Madison likely to appear in Fear the Walking Dead?

As yet, there is very little news out regarding which episode will feature Madison’s return.

However, judging by what we know about Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead, it may not be in the next installment.

According to the synopsis, Episode 11 will focus heavily on Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades). Considering each episode so far in the Season 7 return has featured only one main character, it seems unlikely that Madison will also show up as well.

Although, there is the possibility that Madison might appear at the very end of the episode or there be some sort of hint of her return that could then spill out into the next installment of Fear the Walking Dead. But, for now, viewers will just have to wait to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.