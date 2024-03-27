FBI twist: Who got killed off?

The FBI universe is no stranger to killing off characters, and Tuesday’s latest episode of the original series left us with more questions than answers as a death hit very close to home for Maggie (Missy Peregrym).

The series’ Rookie Blue reunion with Peregrym and Charlotte Sullivan ended in tragedy this week, as Jessica was shockingly written out of the show.

Throughout the episode, we watched the friends work on a case together while Maggie tried to decide whether she was ready to become a mother.

“I’m just not sure that I’m ready for the stress of it all—and the uncertainty,” Maggie admitted in a somber scene, with Jessica responding:

“I get it. You want control, but that’s just not how this works.”

Throughout their mission, Maggie is left wondering whether her friend was in danger after they thought she was exposed to a ricin-cyanide concoction that was being used to kill people.

Why did FBI kill off Jessica?

The episode did an excellent job of making us think that could have caused Jessica’s tiredness, but sadly, things took a turn for the worse when her vitals started going in the wrong direction.

The doctors discovered a mild aneurysm, and she had to have surgery, but before that could proceed, she named Maggie as her emergency contact to look after her daughter, Ella, if things didn’t go as planned.

We learned in the final moments that Jessica didn’t pull through the surgery, leaving Maggie as Ella’s temporary guardian.

Given the show’s focus on Maggie debating whether motherhood is for her, could this temporary arrangement with Ella become more permanent?

It seems like that could be in the cards, but anything’s possible with FBI.

FBI needs to give Maggie a break

Maggie has endured so much in recent seasons, and it’s about time she found some semblance of happiness. There are only so many bad things creatives can do to characters before fans lose interest.

While Jessica was a newer character on the show, her loss will be felt dramatically as Maggie continues to come to terms with what she should do next.

The series also recently killed off Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin), so we know the show has no qualms with offing characters if it advances the story.

Credit where credit’s due: both deaths will have severe ramifications on the surviving characters, which makes them seem less like shock value.

We’ll need to stay tuned to find out what this latest twist means for Maggie, but it’s certainly an exciting direction.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Paramount+.