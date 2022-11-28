FBI Tuesdays taking a break before fall finales

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

The FBI teams are taking an extended break before the holidays

After a couple of weeks of new episodes, FBI Tuesdays won’t air new episodes until December 13, which are called the “fall finales.”

The extended break does prepare fans for some good action and drama closing out the year.

FBI will have the team tracking down some drugs while Nina returns with an intriguing offer for Scola.

FBI: International has Vo on a unique undercover case while Kellett gets an unwelcome return from a past face.

FBI: Most Wanted involves the team tracking who’s killing prosecutors while Cannon helps a woman out.

So while fans have a long wait ahead, it should be worth it for some good episodes.

Why is FBI Tuesdays taking a break?

The latest week of FBI episodes did well in the ratings to build on the momentum of this season.

FBI had 7.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. FBI: International gained 5.59 million and a 0.4 demo rating, while FBI: Most Wanted saw a slight dip to 4.93 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating.

However, this will be the last fresh wave of episodes for a few weeks as CBS takes a typical break with November sweeps ending.

November 29 will have CBS air the annual showing of the classic Christmas special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. That’s followed by the new animated special Reindeer In Here and then a rerun of the Season 3 FBI: Most Wanted episode Inheritance.

December 6 will then be a rerun of FBI episodes from last season.

The shows will return on December 13 for their “fall finales,” which have some intriguing plots.

What’s coming when FBI Tuesdays return?

Nina (Shantel VanSanten), Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) handle a case on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

When FBI returns on December 13, Fortunate Son pulls the team into a drug case while Nina returns.

“A teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Also, Nina comes to Scola with a proposal he is hesitant to accept.”

Nina was last seen taking on a job in white-collar crimes while confessing she was pregnant with Scola’s child. It’s intriguing to imagine what kind of proposal this is to him.

FBI: International puts Vo into an interesting undercover assignment that has her glamming up a bit in Hail Mary.

“Vo goes undercover when the Fly Team investigates the mysterious death of an American model in Milan. Also, Kellett is caught off guard when Dandridge arrives looking for visibility on the case.”

Having a supervisor around throws a wrinkle on the case, as Kellett and Forrester might be worried the upper brass is playing some sort of game with them.

The night concludes with FBI: Most Wanted as Appeal has the team trying to find out who’s behind the murders of some prosecutors.

“When three prosecutors are assassinated outside a bar in their small Arkansas town, the team is called in to determine if this was connected to a case from the local DA’s office or if it’s a personal vendetta. Also, Ray feels compelled to help a woman and her young son combat an injustice.”

Cannon may be distracted by this woman’s crusade to complicate the case, as it’s possible the killer’s motive isn’t what it seems.

While FBI Tuesdays fans may be annoyed at the delay, at least they have a lot to look forward to when the shows return.

FBI Tuesdays return starting with FBI Season 5 Tuesday, December 13 at 8/7c on CBS.