FBI Tuesdays preview: the teams have to stop some deadly attacks

Maggie (Missy Peregrym), Scola (John Boyd), and Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) protect guest star Janel Moloney on FBI. Pic credit: NBC

After a few weeks off, FBI Tuesdays is ready to kick off the holidays in a unique style.

Each of the FBI shows promises some top-tier action as the main FBI team tackles a terrorist case, FBI: International handles the aftermath of a bombing, and FBI: Most Wanted sees a unique horse case.

FBI has had a long break

Fans were annoyed that FBI Tuesdays decided to take the last two weeks of November off for the holidays. However, that did leave up some unique dynamics with each of the shows in the air.

In the last episode of FBI, Maggie nearly ruined a case because she was distracted by her sister suffering an overdose. Maggie had to bluntly tell her sister she was out of her life until she could get herself cleaned up.

FBI: International hinted at some dark secret of Kellett’s past as she was willing to let a young woman walk for killing the man responsible for her sister’s death. Meanwhile, Vo revealed she was dating the cute coffee shop worker she’d been flirting with for a while.

FBI: Most Wanted has been balancing personal issues as Jess is handling his daughter’s rebellious behavior. Meanwhile, Barnes and her wife are clashing over the latter becoming a stay-at-home mom when their baby comes. Also, just as she was hoping to reconnect with her ex-husband, Gaines discovered he was dating someone else.

Now, all three shows are back this week and each is going to have some major thrills abounding.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

FBI’s episode, Fire and Rain, has the team handling a huge event: a pack of terrorists plotting an attack for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The episode guest-stars Janel Moloney of The West Wing.

The team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow, Hannah Thompson (Janel Moloney), who is shocked that her new “boyfriend” is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group planning an attack. Also, Scola is reminded of his brother’s death on 9/11, and Tiffany worries about his emotional choices during the investigation.

For anyone in New York law enforcement, 9/11 casts a huge shadow for Scola, particularly remembering his brother’s loss. Tiffany has already wrestled this season with her own feelings between her previous job and the FBI, which can be a harsh reminder.

FBI: International likewise deals with a terrorist attack, in this case, one that’s happened, which puts Vo in the middle in Voice of the People.

When a group of Americans are among the victims of a bombing at a festival in Budapest, the team is brought in to find the perpetrators before they strike again. Also, when Vo’s new beau is injured in the blast, she re-evaluates what dating truly means while in the bureau.

As a newbie to the team, Vo hasn’t had as much field experience so having someone she cared about in danger is going to be challenging.

As FBI: Most Wanted fans know, Jess is an avid horse lover. Which is why, in Sport of Kings, he’s going to take it personally when both a horse and its trainer are kidnapped.

On top of that, Terry O’Quinn returns as Jess’ father, Byron.

After a prized Kentucky racehorse is stolen and its groomer is taken hostage, the team quickly learns they may be the only ones who consider the young woman’s safety a priority over the horse’s. Also, Byron returns to celebrate the holidays with Jess and his family.

It’s always tense when Jess and his father clash, and the holidays are likely to make it even worse. It’s also possible the rest of the team may be dealing with more personal issues.

With some very dangerous cases going on, the FBI teams are promising to add some fireworks to the usual holiday programming.

FBI Tuesdays return this Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.