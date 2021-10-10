FBI Tuesdays preview hints there’s some friction with team members

The FBI team tracks a serial killer in Know Thyself. Pic credit: CBS

The FBI teams have another busy week ahead.

While the FBI gang tracks a serial killer, the FBI: Most Wanted squad faces a possible hate crime while FBI: International tries to figure if they’re dealing with a murderer or an innocent man.

But it sounds like some team members may be too distracted by personal issues to focus on the case.

FBI tracks a serial killer

The last episode of FBI was a harrowing one. After a series of bombings, OA talked an old Army friend into helping track the possible person involved.

However, the case went badly, with OA’s friend killing the bombing mastermind and OA forced to arrest him. OA had it out with Isobel over using the man.

Meanwhile, Isobel herself was having tension with Rina, who Isobel felt was trying to enhance her political standing and career over solving cases.

In this week’s episode, Know Thyself, the tension moves to Wallace and Scola as they deal with a deadly serial killer.

“The team hunts for a serial killer who is targeting young, homeless men. Also, Tiffany and Scola don’t see eye to eye on how to handle the case or the difference between partners and co-workers.”

The promo shows that the killer targets homeless men while Maggie and the OA team up to take down a perp. Yet the synopsis indicates the real problems will be Wallace and Scola trying to get along solving the case.

While the FBI team is usually a tight unit, some friction is growing that can affect their work.

The FBI: Most Wanted gang deals with a hate crime

The FBI: Most Wanted team hunt a fugitive in Season 3. Pic credit: CBS

After a rough opening that included Crosby shot and wounded, the FBI: Most Wanted team is trying to settle down.

Crosby is still on medical leave, but Kellan Lutz’s decision to leave the series likely means Crosby’s absence will have to be addressed soon.

The team has welcomed new agent Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos), who’s fitting in well. The last episode had her agreeing to take an apartment in the same building as her ex-husband for the benefit of their kids.

Now, the team has to deal with a possible hate crime kidnapping in Inherited.

“The team must determine if the kidnapping of a young Chinese-American woman is a random hate crime or if she was specifically targeted, in order to find her. Also, Jess and Sarah struggle with Tali’s continued rebellious streak.”

The synopsis indicates a key point will be Jess dealing with his daughter Tali, who’s still affected by watching Jess shoot Sarah’s ex-husband in the Season 2 finale. She’s been acting up in school with Jess unsure how to handle her properly.

Jess might need help from moms Gaines and Barnes as parenting can be more challenging than hunting kidnappers.

The FBI: International team wonders who their culprit is

Jaeger (Christiane Paul) joins Forrester (Luke Kleintank) on a case in FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

Last week’s episode of FBI: International was it’s most dramatic yet.

While tracking some cryptocurrency thieves, Kellett was shot. She thankfully pulled through, and it made her realize she wanted to stay in Budapest with the team and, more importantly, Forrester.

This week’s episode, American Optimism, has the team heading to Spain to handle a murder case seemingly inspired by the Amanda Knox trial.

“The team investigates an American citizen who is proclaiming his innocence after seeking sanctuary at Madrid’s U.S. embassy while still covered in the blood of his murdered Spanish boyfriend. Also, Vo and Raines continue to grow their friendship.”

With Kellett still recovering, Jaeger will be taking a more active role with the team in this investigation. It promises to shed light on Vo and Raines as Vo adjusts to the team.

A question remains just how long Forrester and Kellett can keep their relationship secret, especially with it growing after Kellett’s shooting.

While lacking promos for FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, this week’s previews indicate another exciting Tuesday for the FBI franchise.

FBI Tuesdays air Tuesdays starting at 8/7c on CBS.