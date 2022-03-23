Isobel (Alana de la Garza) reunites with her father (Nestor Serrano) on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

Even an experienced FBI supervisor can have father issues.

After handling a case of an anti-gun advocate who went the wrong way for her cause, the team had to tackle a serial killer case.

Which had Isobel forced to confront her father in Scar Tissue, which was a rough episode for FBI.

A hunt is on in FBI

The episode opened with a bar owner closing up just as a woman (Anne Windsland) pounded on the door begging for help as “he’s coming.” As the owner got the phone, someone broke in to beat the woman down and drag her off.

Wallace and Scola arrived on the scene as a cop talked of not having the manpower to search for the woman, whose lost purse identified her as Violet Kent. The bar owner blamed herself for not saving the woman as the cops assured her she did the right thing.

Violet was an online writer with no record of who might want to grab her. She had posted a video of herself with Bobby Gannon (Ramon Frazier), a health guru and old friend, but Violet had turned down his requests for a date.

Jubal did ask Isobel how she was dealing with the recent death of Jess LaCroix, with Isobel saying she was handling it.

Wallace and Scola traced Bobby to a gas station, but in interrogation, he said they were just friends and not upset she turned him down. He claimed Violet had gotten drunk and left, and he’d gotten into a fight with a guy later.

Bobby shared that he’d given Violet one of his special training trackers that the team then used to track her location to a nearby storage facility to find her already dead. It didn’t take long for the team to discover eight women across the country were killed just like Violet.

A suspicious credit card trail pointed to Dwight Maddux (Corey Mach), a freelance writer who was at the site of several of the murders, including the CMR hotel. He claimed to have simply followed some MMA matches to write about and denied the murders. Not only was he gay, but his alibi checked out.

Maddux did give up that he saw a suspicious figure at the hotel bar, but the hotel refused to give up the guest list. Isobel stated she could find someone at CMR to do it. She then went to meet their lead counsel, Robert (Nestor Serrano), who refused to give up his guest’s privacy.

Isobel snapped, “isn’t that the story of your life? Pretending to care?” Robert merely replied that she could be more respectful as “I’m still your father.”

A possible MMA connection

Isobel was ticked about her father’s actions with Jubal trying to help her. They found a clue as MMA fighter Andres Silva (Damien Diaz) had also been in the same cities when each murder took place. His group included his brother Eduardo (Samuel Maria Gomez), and all were staying at CMR.

Maggie and OA dropped by the penthouse suite to talk to Andres, claiming they were looking into illegal betting. As they left, Andres’ assistant Molly (Winslow Bright) explained that Eduardo had already left the hotel.

She confessed the man scared her as he’d once lurked around her apartment. Maggie offered to have someone watch her, but Molly decided she’d be better off just getting out of town.

Eduardo’s rental car wasn’t far off, with OA and Maggie finding him cleaning the car out. Part of Violet’s outfit was inside it, leading them to arrest Eduardo.

Eduardo claimed he was innocent, and to prove it, he and Andres had been at the gym the night Violet was murdered. That left Luis Rivera, the chef, and Oscar Moreno (Pedro Hollywood), his head of security. Jubal decided to get a warrant to check the hotel.

Wallace watched Andres and his team leave as the rest of the team searched the penthouse. Wallace warned them that Eduardo was coming back just as they found a shirt with blood.

The final fight

The blood was Violet’s, but it was hard to figure out who killed her. Isobel related that the hotel wanted OA to pay for the vase he broke during the search…then wondered how they knew about it.

Storming into her father’s office, Isobel snapped she knew he had a camera in the room and wanted the footage. He agreed then asked about Isobel’s attitude toward him as Isobel barked that her life was “simpler without you in it.”

The footage showed Eduardo at the penthouse and then Andres joining him wearing the bloody shirt. They realized Eduardo was covering for his brother and no sign of either at the gym. The phone pinged to a hotel in Queens…where Molly was staying before leaving town.

The agents showed up at the hotel to find signs of a struggle. Searching the hotel, they found Molly dead with Wallace going on her own only to be attacked by Andres before Scola found her.

Isobel talked to Eduardo about how the brothers had been abused by their dad, and Andres had inherited the worst parts of that. She pressed Eduardo on how he didn’t have to make the same mistakes.

Eduardo confessed that when Andres’ girlfriend dumped him, he snapped. But he was bound by his love for his brother not to say anymore. The team managed to get a phone signal to a private airport.

Briefly holding a woman hostage, Andres raced into the hangar. OA followed, and the two fought it out. Andres managed to get OA’s gun, only for Maggie to arrive and shoot him dead.

Isobel was surprised to find Robert in her office as it turned out he’d never been happy Isobel joined the FBI to honor her mother. She admitted it was also to tick him off as she was upset he never showed up to her mother’s funeral. Robert said she’d never wanted him there and “I can’t blame her.”

Yet when he invited Isobel to dinner, she agreed, thinking it was time they put the bad blood behind them.

It was an intriguing hour to show how family love can have some dark edges while shedding light on Isobel’s past.

FBI Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.