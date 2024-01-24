FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 premiere spoilers: Shantel VanSanten’s Nina Chase joins the team

FBI: Most Wanted’s revolving door of cast members has spun one too many times throughout the show’s relatively short run.

Going into FBI: Most Wanted Season 5, the team will get an assist from original FBI star Shantel VanSanten.

That’s right, folks. Nina Chase is becoming a permanent fixture with the Most Wanted team, and this is some casting news we can get behind.

VanSanten joined FBI in 2022 in a recurring role during Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave.

But Nina struck a chord with viewers and continued to appear on the show. Her relationship with Stuart Scola became a central storyline.

Nina gave birth to their child at the end of FBI Season 5.

Nina Chase will be on the FBI: Most Wanted case

The decision to ship her off to Most Wanted is exciting but will allow for more organic crossovers with the main series.

These Dick Wolf shows sure do love crossovers, and we envision plenty on the horizon.

CBS has unveiled plot details for FBI: Most Wanted Season 5, Episode 1, but they don’t explain what brings Nina to the team as a full-time member.

We pick up with multiple bodies left behind after a “mysterious deal goes south,” the network teases.

Nina will help the team when multiple dead bodies show up

The Task Force travels to Virginia to “put the pieces together” with Nina’s help.

That’s as much as CBS offers about that storyline, but the network teases that Remy (Dylan McDermott) will be putting the pieces together after his long-lost nephew re-enters his life.

Remy hasn’t had the easiest go of it since joining the series on FBI: Most Wanted Season 3.

He’s had plenty going on in his personal life, but the good news is that he’s committed to his job, and it’s helped the team on countless occasions.

The FBI: Most Wanted cast is constantly changing

It will be interesting to see how Nina meshes with the ever-changing FBI: Most Wanted team because she’s proven to be a fantastic addition to the franchise.

FBI: Most Wanted has had a lot of cast turnover over the years. McDermott was brought in to replace Julian McMahon’s Jess LaCroix, who was killed off during a deadly encounter on FBI: Most Wanted Season 3.

Original star Kellan Lutz also departed that season, with Kenny Crosby leaving town after being badly wounded.

Nathaniel Arcand’s Clinton Sky was written out of the series after Season 2 but got a decent goodbye.

The same can’t be said for Miguel Gomez, who got an off-screen exit after being let go from the series at the end of Season 3.

We can probably assume the same will be true of Alexa Davalos’ Kristin Gaines who was let go from the series for creative reasons after filming on FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 wrapped last year.

With so many cast changes, it’s difficult to form much of an attachment to the cast, but the hope is that VanSanten’s arrival will bring some stability to the show.

It has excellent potential — the most out of the three-show franchise.

It would be a real shame for it to get canceled due to all of the changes.

FBI: Most Wanted is currently on hiatus, but Season 5 premieres Tuesday, February 13, at 10/9c on CBS.