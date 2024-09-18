FBI: International Season 4 promo teases Jesse Lee Soffer as new team leader

Chicago P.D. is a distant memory for Jesse Lee Soffer as he moves over to fellow Dick Wolf drama FBI: International.

We’ve known for a while now that the talented actor will play a new role in the CBS drama.

The network has unveiled a joint trailer for the FBI Universe, and Soffer is front and center as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, the new Fly Team leader.

Wes heads overseas in the FBI: International Season 4 premiere when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspect flees to Budapest.

There, he interacts with the Fly Team, but details about how he is elevated to lead the team are being kept under wraps.

“This team needs a leader,” Vo says in the first footage to Wes, who agrees and tells her they should get to work.

Check out the trailer below.

After spending so many years on Chicago P.D., Soffer is switching his career up quite a bit.

Wes should be a big change for Jesse Lee Soffer

Something tells us that Wes will be the polar opposite of Halstead, which would help drive home why the show elected to give Soffer a new role.

It has already been established that the One Chicago and FBI franchises are set in the same universe.

Tracy Spiridakos previously reprised her Chicago P.D. role in an episode of the original FBI, so there was every reason to believe Soffer was playing the same character.

That said, it will be good to see the talented actor sink his teeth into a brand-new role.

FBI: International has had many cast exits

FBI: International needs to find a bit of stability after a raft of cast departures.

Luke Kleintank and Heida Reed were written out of the show during Season 3, despite their characters being crucial elements of the team.

The good news is that the characters were still alive when they last appeared on the show, so perhaps they can return later to bring some closure to their arcs.

However, FBI: International Season 4 seems intent on being a revamp.

With a new team leader, the Fly Team’s dynamic should shift considerably, but maybe switching things up will give the show a nudge in the right direction.

Of the three FBI shows, FBI: International has been unique because of its European backdrop.

But like the other shows in the franchise, it has suffered with random casting changes.

FBI: International Season 4 premieres on CBS on Tuesday, October 15, at 10/9c. Stream full episodes on Paramount+.