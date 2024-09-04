FBI: International enlists Station 19 alum Jay Hayden — Who’s he playing?

The demise of Station 19 left many fans of the firefighter drama wondering what was in store for its cast.

Thankfully, they’ve been slowly moving on to new projects.

Jay Hayden is jumping from one beloved network TV franchise to another.

It has been reported that the actor has snagged a recurring role on FBI: International Season 4.

While details about his character, Agent Tyler Booth, are scarce, Deadline has confirmed that he’s “an intelligent and charismatic agent in Budapest looking for assistance on a case.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, he won’t be on-screen for quite some time because he’s locked in for the back half of FBI: International Season 4.

Given that these shows typically operate on close to 20-episode orders, barring real-world events complicating production schedules, we shouldn’t expect to see Jay on screen until 2025.

Jay should be an exciting addition to the cast

It’s great to hear that Jay has found his follow-up vehicle because he’s a talented actor, and Station 19 still had a lot of gas in the tank at the time of its cancellation.

The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off was still a strong ratings performer. The decision to end it was driven by the continued challenges broadcast TV faces due to a tepid TV ad market.

There was initially hope that some of the Station 19 actors would segue over to Grey’s Anatomy, but when that show started handing out pink slips due to a budget decrease, our hopes seemed dashed.

The good news is that Jason George will scrub back in as Ben, and that casting decision makes a lot of sense.

Ben’s on-screen wife, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), is an original star of Grey’s Anatomy and is expected to be at the center of the drama on Season 21.

FBI: International is going through some big changes

As for FBI: International, the Dick Wolf drama is going through a series of changes of its own after the departures of Luke Kleintank and Heida Reed.

Despite introducing Colin Donnell for a two-episode arc, he won’t be the new male lead on the show.

Former Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer has been named the leader of the Fly Team for FBI: International Season 4 and, hopefully, beyond.

The surprising part of the casting news is that he won’t be playing Jay Halstead.

A couple of years ago, it was established that the FBI and One Chicago universes are connected.

Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appeared on a 2020 FBI episode.

FBI: International Season 4 premieres on CBS on Tuesday, October 15, at 9/8c. You can stream full episodes on Paramount+.