Fauda Season 4 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Fauda is a Netflix action movie about an undercover unit in the Israeli Defense Forces.

The show was named as one of the top international TV shows of the decade and has featured three explosive seasons already.

Here is a look at whether or not there will be the fourth season of Fauda, and when it could return to Netflix if it were renewed.

Fauda on Netflix

Lior Raz created and starred in Fauda on Netflix.

Raz is the top Israeli agent, part of the Doron Kavillio, an undercover unit in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Avi Issacharoff co-stars on Fauda, which is the Arabic word for “Chaos.”

The first season had the team hunting for a Palestinian terrorist who was supposedly dead, while Season 2 centered on ISIS. Those two seasons took place in West Bank.

In the third season of Fauda, Kavillio was deep undercover in the West Bank, posing as an Israeli Arab boxing instructor in a sports club belonging to a low-level Hamas member.

After numerous, deadly clashes with Hamas and a tragic incident that shatters the team’s morale, Doron and his team found themselves in unfamiliar territory: the Gaza Strip.

The first three seasons aired before Netflix picked it up and added it to its streaming service.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Fauda?

There is no official release date set by Netflix for the premiere of Fauda Season 4.

The third season premiered in December 2019, so the stop of production means that there is almost no chance for Season 4 to hit at the same time in 2020.

The news that it was renewed hit from Israel, but Netflix has not made an official announcement yet.

According to the reports, Avi Issacharoff is who said that the fourth season was heading into production.

“We are working right now on developing the fourth season of Fauda,” Issacharoff said at the English language premiere of season 3 in February.

Release date latest: When is Fauda Season 4 likely to come out?

The COVID-19 pandemic put just about every show coming down the line in danger of postponement.

This includes Fauda.

There is one note to take into account, and that is that the show is not one that appeared every year anyway.

Season 1 of Fauda hit in early 2015. The second season arrived in December 2017, which was close to three years later. Finally, the most recent season hit in December 2019, which was two years between seasons.

Not only that, but those dates were when Fauda arrived on YES in Isreal, and it didn’t hit Netflix until a few months later.

As a result, if the show has started production, it probably wouldn’t arrive until the end of 2021, which gives them plenty of time to film the next episodes.

There is also the fact that the creators of Fauda were working on a new show in Hit and Run. This was due out in 2020, and Lior Raz also starred in it.

Hit and Run started production in February but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 5 of Fauda can’t begin until Raz is finished with Season 1 of Hit and Run.

With that in mind, Fauda Season 4 likely won’t arrive until 2022.

Fauda Season 4 cast updates

Most of the cast members from season 3 of Fauda should reprise their roles in Season 4.

Lior Raz will return to portray Doron Kavillio for sure.

There is a good chance that Neta Garty might return to play Gali Kavillio, Doron’s estranged wife.

The other members of Doron’s team should also be back, including Doron Ben-David as Steve, Yaakov Zada Daniel as Eli, and Rona-Lee Shim’ as Nurit.

Other possible cast returns include Ala Dakka as Bashar Hamdan, Tzachi Halevy as Naor, Itzik Cohen as Captain Gabi Ayuk, Marina Maximillian as head of Shin Bet’s Gaza desk, and Dafi Shoshana-Alpern as Hagit.

Fauda Season 3 spoilers

Season 3 saw the team lose one of its members in Avihai.

The season saw Doron adopt the identity of a boxing coach named Abu Fadi. He trained an amateur boxer, Bashar Hamdan, and the season ended with Bashar captured by the police.

However, at the end of the season, he kills Yaara in an effort to get revenge on Doron for betraying his trust.

Season 4 will focus on the aftermath of the deaths in Season 3, including the death of one of the team’s strongest members in Avihai.

There is also a good chance that these deaths will set off Doron on a mission of vengeance for the deaths of Avihai and Yaara. This could make a considerable difference in tone for Season 4 of Fauda.

As mentioned, with Hit and Run the current focus of Lior Raz, Fauda will have to wait. Expect Hit and Run to hit by the end of 2020 or 2021 before news arrives about Season 4 of Fauda.

Fauda will return to Netflix in the future.