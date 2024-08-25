Family ties: Kelly Ripa’s daughter takes center stage in latest ad

During their summer break from Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consueulos spent time in Italy promoting their other business.

Mark, an admitted sports fanatic, wanted to invest in a team in Italy and was able to talk Kelly into the large purchase almost two years ago.

Kelly shared that she’s Mark’s ATM since he rarely carries any money on him, and buying a sports team is a big ask for any husband from his wife.

Buying into the football club costs a lot of money, as Forbes estimated their stake in Campobasso FC to be $10 million in the first year.

This year, the team is doing great, and Mark has kept hyping it up on LIVE any chance he could get, even getting Ryan Reynolds, who has a stake in Wrexham, to wear a team jersey.

Kelly and Mark have launched a new advertising campaign for the club featuring their daughter, Lola Consuelos, bringing her into the family business.

Campobasso’s new ad features Lola Consuelos

Kelly and Mark excitedly shared some new pictures, part of a Campobasso, FC ad, taken on a beach while on vacation.

Several photographs featuring their new sponsor, Liquid Death, have Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola, in them. The beverage company will sell their drinks at the stadiums during the games.

In the photos, Lola jumps off a pier wearing the new shirt with large red and blue stripes alongside the Liquid Death logo.

Lola is pivotal to this newest campaign for the football club. She is so important to this new family business that she is in five of the nine photos, while only two in the spread feature Mark.

Mark also announced that the new season starts this weekend, with the team’s first game against Forza Lupi.

Let’s all hope we get some juicy details about the game and how the football club is going when LIVE returns with new episodes on September 3.

Lola Consuelos’ new album has a slight delay

Much to fan’s delight, Lola excitedly teased that her new work would be out in August 2024.

Sadly, the young star has issued an update about her music. In a short update, she said, “She’s coming in September, sorry.”

Whatever the problem that has caused the delay is, it will most certainly be worth the wait since Lola has a lovely voice. Talent runs in the family.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.