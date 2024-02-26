Family Feud viewers are convinced Steve Harvey robbed contestant of correct answer: ‘That should have counted’

When it comes to survey answers on Family Feud, viewers think there needs to be more leniency, and now, Steve Harvey is under fire for cheating a contestant out of a win.

During a recent episode of the hit weeknight game show, the Webb family faced off against the Arrowood family.

Rachel from the Webb family went up against Haley from the Arrowoods’ side at the podium.

Host Steve Harvey asked the ladies to name “something you’d like to give your mother-in-law.”

Although Haley hit her buzzer first, it didn’t register, and Rachel was called upon to give her answer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Rachel’s response shocked some viewers as she clenched her fist and made a punching motion as she told Steve, “A fist!”

Rachel’s answer didn’t make it to the board, and when Haley got the opportunity to steal for her team, she couldn’t come up with a response, earning an “X.”

Eventually, Rachel’s teammate, Angie, came up with a response on the board, and the Webbs chose to play rather than pass.

Family Feud contestant ‘robbed’ of a win for incorrect answer

Steve Harvey went down the line, asking each contestant for their answers, and eventually, Rachel got another turn.

Rachel prefaced her answer by telling Steve and the viewers that she loves her mother-in-law and only gave her first answer based on what she thought would be on the survey board.

When it came time for her second answer, Rachel told Steve, “A piece of my mind.”

Once again, Rachel’s answer returned zero points for her team, and she earned their third strike, turning over the game to the Arrowood family.

After the round was over, it was revealed that the number-eight answer on the board was “The Finger,” but viewers at home felt that Rachel’s answer, “A piece of my mind,” was the equivalent and should have counted.

Family Feud viewers think Steve and the producers got it wrong

Family Feud viewers at home took to the comments section on YouTube, where the Family Feud clip was shared and captioned, “WTH?? Rachel wants to do what to her mother-in-law??” and called out Steve and the show’s producers for giving Rachel an “X.”

“I feel like she meant ‘the finger’ when she said ‘the fist’………that should have counted,” expressed one Family Feud watcher.

Pic credit: @sayheyguy/@lukeenaoumovitch4477/@Metal24Solid/@Random3716/X

Another asked, “Shouldn’t ‘a piece of your mind’ and ‘your finger’ be considered in the same category?”

“In this context ‘a piece of my mind’ and ‘the finger’ are close enough to give it to them,” commented @Random3716.

A fourth at-home viewer concurred, adding, “I think The Finger could be considered giving her a piece of your mind.”

If Rachel’s answer had been accepted, it could have made a world of difference, and her team may have won instead of the Arrowoods.

Instead, the Arrowoods took the round with their answer, “Give their daughter back,” which happened to be the number-two answer on the board.