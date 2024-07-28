Family Feud fans slam producers for ‘rigging’ survey answers: ‘Steve Harvey deserves better’

Family Feud viewers think producers are messing with host Steve Harvey.

There have been some off-the-wall survey answers in recent months, and fans of the show think it’s because the producers are rigging the game.

A recent clip on Instagram proved what Family Feud fans are talking about during an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

In the episode, Robin Thicke and his team went up against Anthony Anderson and his team.

In the Reel, a contestant named Ava – who played on Robin Thicke’s team – gave host Steve Harvey a survey response that had Family Feud viewers responding with shock and amusement.

Steve asked Ava and her opponent at the podium, “Admit it: What TV show host, past or present, have you had romantic fantasies about?”

Ava was the first to quickly tap her buzzer, and when Steve called on her, she responded, “Steve Harvey!”

Immediately, Steve warned Ava, “Watch yourself, little girl!”

Steve, 67, asked Ava how old she was, and when she revealed she was only 24 years old, he put his head down as he exclaimed, “Oh, God, no!”

Luckily for Ava, however, her answer was number one on the survey board.

In the comments section of the Instagram Reel, Family Feud viewers accused the show’s producers of rigging the answers to get a rile out of Steve.

“I swear the producers just love to mess with Steve,” proclaimed @kaoticlich63912.

Another Family Feud viewer accused the producers of “sitting back laughing hysterically” at some of the answers “knowing that they’re going to get a genuine reaction from Steve.”

One Family Feud fan wasn’t amused by the antics, pointing out that Steve looked as though he was going to collapse on stage.

“Poor Steve Harvey,” they griped. “He deserves better than to be made this uncomfortable.”

Others chimed in, accusing producers of setting up Steve, “psychologically damaging” Steve, and nearly giving the Family Feud host a heart attack.

“Whoever produced it totally did that on purpose,” wrote @dominiquenorman.

One Instagram user teased that Steve Harvey wrote the survey response himself.

More and more commenters added their two cents, joking that these survey answers will be the “death of” Steve, accusing the producers of rigging the answers and asking how Steve didn’t see that answer coming.

Anthony Anderson’s team defeats Robin Thicke’s team

The remaining seven answers appeared on the board in a clip shared by Family Feud on YouTube.

In the number-two spot was Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, with Bob Barker of The Price is Right fame in third place; Alex Trebek, former Jeopardy! host, in the fourth position; Regis Philbin from LIVE with Regis and Kelly in fifth with nine responses; Conan O’Brien, host of The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, in sixth; former Pyramid host Donny Osmond in seventh; and Survivor host Jeff Probst rounding out the category in eighth place with five tallies.

Anthony Anderson’s team was able to take the win by supplying the number-two answer with their steal.