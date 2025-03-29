Family Feud family roasted for ‘worst’ Fast Money round: ‘Get ’em outta here!’

One Family Feud family‘s Fast Money round is being dubbed the “worst” ever.

The Carters earned themselves a spot in the Fast Money round during a recent episode of Family Feud.

The Carters opted to send Sandra and Sonja to the stage alongside host Steve Harvey to try and earn their team $20,000.

Sandra was the first to answer the five survey questions with 20 seconds on the clock.

The first question read, “How likely are you to want to know the sex of your baby before it’s born?”

The second question was, “Name something a really cheap hotel room might not have in it.”

The Carters fell short in Fast Money

Question three asked, “Name something people say they have less of the older they get.”

The fourth survey question was, “Tell me a US state that gets a lot of tornadoes.”

“Name something you might do before every meal,” was the fifth and final question.

Sandra’s answers were “Ten” for the first question, she passed on the second question, “Money” for the third question, “Mississippi” for the fourth question, and “Pray” for the fifth question.

Sandra’s answers accumulated 94 of the 200 points required to win the $20,000 prize.

Her second pass earned a zero, and her answer, “Mississippi,” only earned two points.

When it was Sonja’s turn, her answers were no better than those of her teammate Sandra.

Sonja answered “Five” for the first question, “Microwave,” for the second question, and she couldn’t come up with an answer for the third question. She gave “California” for the fourth question, and for the fifth question, she drew another blank.

Sonya’s answers earned just 23 points, and she put three zeroes on the board.

Family Feud fans drag the Carters’ Fast Money round performance

The Carters’ Fast Money round clip was posted to YouTube in a video captioned, “Steve Harvey roasts Sonja’s Fast Money strut!!”

In the video’s comments section, Family Feud watchers called out Sandra and Sonja for their low-scoring answers.

One critic called Sandra and Sonja “totally useless.”

“Four zeros, two 2s, and a seven… get ’em outta here!!!” complained @loveforeignaccents.

A third commenter pondered, “I wonder if they went to school…..”

One Family Feud fan accused the Carter ladies of not listening to the questions and being more concerned with being next to Family Feud’s host, Steve Harvey.

@copperkeyracing6167 and @bluetextonwhitebg were convinced that 23 points were the record for the lowest score for one contestant in a Fast Money round.

“One of [the] worst fast money [rounds],” added another critic.

All in all, Sandra and Sonja only earned their team 117 points, falling short by 83 points.

Rather than take home the grand prize of $20,000, the Carters walked away, earning themselves $5 per point for a total of $585, just a little over $100 per person before taxes.