Family Feud contestant’s response leaves Steve Harvey stunned as he tosses his card and walks off stage

It’s not often Steve Harvey is left speechless, but a Family Feud contestant pulled it off.

During a recent episode of the popular Game Show Network survey game — in a rare turn of events — Steve didn’t have a comeback for a suggestive answer.

As Steve approached one family’s podium, he asked a contestant named Harold to try and come up with one of the top seven answers on the board.

The question was, “Name something you toss.”

Without hesitation, Harold looked at Steve with conviction and said, “Toss them drawers!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Harold’s answer elicited lots of woos from the studio audience and his teammates, Steve’s reaction was quite different.

Steve Harvey is left speechless by Family Feud contestant’s answer, walks off stage

Steve’s reaction got about as much of a rise out of the audience as Harold’s answer.

Instead of his usual witty comeback, Steve dropped his cue card to the ground and walked away from the podium in silence as he glanced up at the board.

Family Feud shared a clip of the scene on their official Instagram account, which was captioned, “Name something you toss. 😳😳😳 ‘Toss them WHAT?’ #SteveHarvey walks off! #FamilyFeud.”

Family Feud viewers react to Steve’s reaction

In the comments section of the IG post, one Family Feud fan joked, “[Steve’s] reaction, I’m dying 😂😂.”

Another fan was entertained by Harold and Steve’s interaction, leaving a slew of crying-laughing emojis to express their reaction.

Family Feud fans react. Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Some Family Feud viewers surmised that Harold’s response had Steve ready to leave or retire “from these funny a** answers.”

More Family Feud fans react. Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

All jokes aside, is Steve ready to retire from his Family Feud hosting duties? With all his hard work to get the job, it might be a while before he hangs up his hat.

Steve endured tough times before becoming famous

The former stand-up comedian signed on as the show’s host in 2010 and has entertained television audiences ever since.

His work on the show has earned him several Emmy nominations, but his career hasn’t always been this successful.

Steve admitted that for three years of his life, while trying to make it in the entertainment industry, he was homeless and living in his car.

“One or two gigs fell through, and suddenly I was homeless,” Steve told PEOPLE in 2013. “I had nowhere to go.”

Out of options, Steve began living out of his 1976 Ford Tempo. Without a refrigerator, he used an Igloo cooler in his backseat and would clean himself up in public bathrooms such as hotels, gas stations, or public swimming pool facilities.

Finally, Steve got his big break when he was asked to appear on Showtime at the Apollo to perform stand-up comedy.

Despite facing some tough times early in his career, Steve remained hopeful.

“It was rock bottom,” admitted Steve. “But even in my darkest days, I had faith it would turn around.”

And turn his life around, he has – these days, Steve has an estimated net worth of $200 million.