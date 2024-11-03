Family Feud contestant taunts Steve Harvey with retaliatory clapback

It’s not an easy task to leave Steve Harvey stunned and speechless, but one Family Feud contestant pulled it off.

Steve doubted one contestant’s answers during her family’s Fast Money round, leaving him dead in his tracks.

A player by the name of Liz was chosen as one of two team members from her team, the Colley family, to participate in the coveted Fast Money round.

Liz was the second player to go, meaning she was up against more pressure than her predecessor, Susan.

Liz was given the same five questions as Susan, and in order to score points, could not duplicate any answers, and she had to do it in 25 seconds or less.

The scene was posted on Family Feud’s YouTube channel in a video captioned, “RIP. Liz humiliates Steve Harvey in Fast Money.”

The third survey question asked Liz to name a way to get chewing gum out of one’s hair.

Liz’s response, “peanut butter,” stunned Steve Harvey for a second, but he kept the game moving along.

Steve Harvey doubts a contestant’s survey answer

When her round came to an end, Steve went over her answers to see if she was able to add to Susan’s score and reach a total of 200 points or more to win $20,000 for her team.

Liz was up to 172 points before they got to question number three.

Steve was baffled by the answer, questioning how someone would use peanut butter to remove chewing gum from their hair.

“I don’t know what the hell that got to do with it, but sounds good to me,” Steve said. “What, do you put it on there and eat it out?”

Liz wasn’t exactly sure how it worked, either, but recalled hearing it somewhere. Steve continued to tease Liz since she wasn’t even sure how using peanut butter in the hair worked.

Liz wins the game with her answer and retaliates with an epic clapback

Steve then revealed that her answer, “peanut butter,” collected 31 survey answers, putting her score at 203, meaning her family had won the $20,000 grand prize.

After an exuberant celebration with her family, one of Liz’s teammates threw some major shade at Steve, screaming, “Peanut butter!” at him from across the stage.

Steve stood solo at the other side of the stage with his mouth gaping open, stunned that Liz’s answer was so popular.

Next, Liz approached Steve to rub her win in his face. She got close to him, continually clapping and chanting, “peanut butter, peanut butter!” before returning to celebrate with her family.

As the Colleys continued their celebration, Steve slowly walked to the center of the stage, still in disbelief.

Steve stared at his cue card, placing his hand on his hip and shaking his head as he stared leerily into the crowd.

Family Feud viewers say Steve Harvey’s shocked face will be used as a meme

Family Feud viewers at home appreciated the humorous exchange, taking to the YouTube comments section to joke about the interaction.

“The way she comes back saying “peanut butter, peanut butter” and then turns away 😂😂😂😂,” wrote one amused viewer.

Another Family Feud fan got a kick out of Steve’s stunned face and shared the timestamp to see his expression.

Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

Another YouTube user referred to the moment as Steve’s brain going into “reboot mode.”

“Loved her peanut butter sassy dance,” voiced @jrandall1131.

@albertdiehl1298 joked that Steve’s shocked face would be dubbed the “new Steve Harvey stunned face meme.”