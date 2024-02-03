Family Feud contestant is eating up Steve Harvey’s impression of a bodybuilder: ‘Ms. Carolyn likes that’

Steve Harvey never shies away from an opportunity to show off his comedic talent.

During a recent episode of Family Feud, the 67-year-old host had viewers and contestants in stitches with his impromptu slapstick performance.

Steve asked the contestants the survey question, which read, “We asked 100 men: If they made a statue of you, name a part you’d hope they’d make a little bigger than it really is.”

A contestant named Carolyn was the first to tap her buzzer, answering, “Those nice, thick thighs, Steve.”

Carolyn’s answer elicited woos and laughter from her teammates and the studio audience, and Steve couldn’t help but crack a joke.

“Alright, Miss Carolyn. You done seen some bodybuilders, huh?” he asked her.

Steve Harvey’s bodybuilder impersonation had Family Feud contestants and viewers roaring with laughter

That’s when Steve busted out his best impression of a bodybuilder, popping one leg and thrusting it around.

“You know how they do that right there?” he teased, getting into character as he made an “Oomph” sound to accompany his physical antics.

“Pop it, and they’re fine!” Steve added, holding up his hands to get his point across.

Miss Carolyn agreed with Steve and replied, “That’s right, all the muscle.”

“Miss Carolyn likes that,” Steve added while smiling at the crowd, who was enjoying every second of the exchange.

And the audience members weren’t the only ones who enjoyed Steve and Carolyn’s interaction – so did Family Feud viewers at home and on social media.

Family Feud viewers react to Steve and Miss Carolyn’s on-stage antics

Instagram users commented on the clip, as shared by Family Feud on Instagram, and were amused by the hilarity that ensued.

One such fan of the show left a slew of crying-laughing emojis to convey their entertainment.

“Miss [Carolyn] knows what’s up,” wrote another Instagram user.

Viewers at home got a kick out of Steve and Carolyn’s interaction. Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Another fan of the show directed their comment at Miss Carolyn: “Get it girl 🔥🔥🔥.”

Steve’s shenanigans on stage are always entertaining. Not only does he oversee the game of Family Feud, but he also infuses humor into every episode, making for some amusing weeknight television.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Steve had Family Feud viewers cracking up recently when he did another impression.

This time, instead of pretending to be a bodybuilder, Steve did his best to impersonate a woman wearing a push-up bra while leaning over a loved one’s casket.

“Sure am gonna miss you!” Steve exclaimed before pretending to grab his imaginary push-up bra to adjust it. Steve’s playful, unrehearsed escapades amused his audience.