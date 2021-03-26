Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s new hero: Who Is Battlestar?

Cle Bennett as Battlestar in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pic credit: Marvel

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes aren’t the only top team in the MCU.

The latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured more of Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the new Captain America.

It also has the debut of his own partner Lemar Hoskins (Cle Bennett), aka Battlestar, whose unique history might hold hints to where the series is going.

Who is Battlestar?

In the comics, soldier John Walker received a boost in his physical abilities from the criminal scientist known as the Power Broker. Walker used them in staged “missions” as The Super-Patriot to show up Captain America.

Lemar had been a member of the Bold Urban Commandos, a team of would-be heroes aiding Walker. When Steve Rogers stepped down as Captain America, Walker was chosen as his replacement, with Lemar as his new partner.

Originally, Lemar was to be called Bucky. However, it was pointed out to then-writer Mark Gruenwald that “buck” was considered a racist term. To his credit, Gruenwald wrote that very concern into the story, with Lemar deciding instead to call himself Battlestar.

Battlestar and the new Cap did well initially, but as Walker became more unstable, he drove Lemar away. Lemar eventually turned to Steve to stop an out-of-control Walker.

While Walker became U.S. Agent, Lemar would drift into the background, only appearing in random crossover events.

As part of the Power Broker’s process, Lemar possesses superhuman strength, speed, and agility. He often uses a triangular shield in battle made of adamantium, the same metal that covers Wolverine’s claws.

Battlestar in the MCU

John Walker and Lemar Battlestar Hoskins Pic credit: Marvel Comics

The episode has Lemar being Walker’s old friend from the army who backs him up in combat. He also gives Walker a pep talk to let him know he’s ready for the attention of being the new Cap.

He and Walker help Falcon and the Winter Soldier fighting off a pack of Flag-Smasher terrorists hijacking an armed convoy with Lemar proving himself a capable fighter.

In a funny moment, when Lemar reveals his code name during a car ride, Bucky’s reply is “stop the truck.”

At the moment, Lemar appears to be just as normal physically as Walker is. While they handled themselves well against the super-powered Flag-Smashers, the pair may feel overmatched against tougher opponents.

The series does mention the Power Broker as the Flag-Smashers are shown loading equipment onto a cargo plane when they hear “the Power Broker’s men” are coming.

One Flag-Smasher sacrificed himself to attack the goons while the others escape, indicating some sort of conflict between these groups exists.

Given the history Lemar and Walker have with the Power Broker in the comics, they may be trying to find an “edge” in battle themselves.

Right now, the new Cap and Battlestar are trying to be the public heroes of the MCU even as the Falcon and Winter Soldier have their own important adventures.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streaming new episodes every Friday on Disney+.