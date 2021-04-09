Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel releases the Zemo cut of Daniel Brühl after #ReleaseTheZemoCut trends

Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Marvel

After last week’s episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans started a hashtag, which featured a short scene of Baron Zemo on the dance floor in a nightclub.

Once actor Daniel Brühl admitted there was even more footage of him dancing, the hashtag #ReleaseTheZemoCut started trending on social media.

This was, of course, a joke based on the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag that resulted in Zack Snyder’s Justice League hitting HBO Max.

While this hashtag didn’t take years to bring the footage to the public, it did end up just as overinflated as the Snyder Cut, which was four hours of movie.

In this case, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans just received one hour of Daniel Brühl dancing.

#ReleaseTheZemoCut

The scene took place when Baron Zemo, Falcon, and Winter Soldier went to a dance club in Madripoor to find information about the Power Broker and the super-soldier serum.

While they awaited an introduction to the back room, Falcon and Winter Soldier milled around while Baron Zemo made his way to the dancefloor and started dancing with the crowd.

“It’s so hysterical. [The dancing] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let’s go for it,” Brühl said.

“I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out.”

While they didn’t cut it out, they only had a couple of seconds of the dancing and most fans thought it was added as meme material for fans to put on social media.

Instead, it created the #ReleaseTheZemoCut hashtag. It worked and Marvel rewarded fans with this video:

Baron Zemo becomes a fan-favorite MCU anti-villain

Baron Zemo first appeared in Captain America: Civil War as the villain who bombed the building that killed Wakanda’s King T’Chaka and framed Winter Soldier.

He also had gained access to Bucky’s Winter Soldier programming and tried to use him to destroy the Avengers and bring down the superpowered beings he blamed for his wife and child’s deaths.

However, there was nothing in the movie that made Baron Zemo more than a cutout villain.

That has changed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he turned out to be rich, loves old cars and the best things in life and has a good time dancing.

He also has a sense of humor, and while Zemo has not found redemption yet, he has become one of hte most popular characters on the new Marvel Disney+ series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops new episodes on Friday nights on Disney+.