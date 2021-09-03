Exclusive clip: Luke faces his younger self in SYFY’s SurrealEstate Episode 8

Luke finds himself in a sticky situation in SurrealEstate Episode 8. Pic credit: SYFY

The first season of SYFY’s horror drama SurrealEstate has gotten off to a chilling start. The show takes a deep dive into the life of real estate agent Luke Roman (Wynonna Earp‘s Tim Rozon) and his affinity for haunted houses.

Roman recruits the help of his team at The Roman Agency to confront the supernatural world, particularly when it renders homeowners as victims to their living quarters. This adventurous series has taken on the stories of vengeful demons and soulful “little girls,” packing each episode with murderous happenings and tearful confessions.

Last week, viewers saw a new side of SurrealEstate in a slow-paced episode that revealed many personal details about the team. In Quarantine, the sneaky real estate team found themselves followed by a deadly demon. In order to keep everybody safe, they issued an immediate lockdown in their office.

This week’s forthcoming episode is expected to turn things up a notch. Teasing the eighth episode of the season, SYFY describes the episode as: “As Luke considers quitting paranormal clients, he encounters a house that changes his perspective.”

Exclusive clip of SurrealEstate

An exclusive clip of SurrealEstate Episode 8, I Wonder How I Got Here, was shared with Monsters & Critics. In this sneak peek, Luke is seen investigating a house that is anything but “old.”

Agent Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy) also gets a worrisome call from Megan Donovan (Tennille Read), who is desperately trying to find Luke to solve a “big problem.”

It looks like Luke is seriously in demand despite being seemingly preoccupied with his own antics. That calls for trouble.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

What happens in SurrealEstate Episode 8?

While all of the details won’t be revealed until I Wonder How I Got Here airs, SYFY has released a few hints about the forthcoming episode. In the episode’s official preview, the real estate team finds themselves navigating a house that de-ages them. Luke is heard observing in the preview, “This house gives you everything you want when you want. Except, it keeps you sixteen forever.”

In the exclusive clip above, Luke enters the house for observation, and while he walks through the halls, he stops in the kitchen. The fridge is filled with root beer cans and bottles of chocolate milk, all looking rather new for the old-styled dwelling. As Luke continues to search the house, letting out a foul burp, he finds himself standing in front of a mirror staring at his teenage self.

Luke as his 16-year-old self. Pic credit: SYFY

Another key observation is that while Megan was calling for help, she was staring ominously at her kitchen table. As the camera pans out, it is revealed that she was drawing three overlapping circles in the colors: green, red, and blue.

Only time will tell what will happen in this week’s episode of SurrealEstate; however, this exclusive clip succeeds in setting an intriguing tone.

SurrealEstate airs Fridays nights at 10/9c on SYFY.