Evil Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Evil is a supernatural series that has a team of three people investigating possible demonic possessions for the Catholic Church.

The three include a future priest, a forensic psychologist, and a tech guy, and they have to determine if the possession is real or fabricated.

However, outside of the demon of the week episodes, there is overall mythology hinting at a greater evil that threatens the world.

The first season aired on CBS and then it moved to Paramount+, which ended up being a great deal for the series because it means that the show can get much darker for Season 3 if the showrunners want it to.

That is the good news – Paramount+ is very happy with Evil and already announced its future plans.

Here is everything we know so far about Evil Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Evil?

The good news is that Evil Season 3 is coming, and it will remain in its new home.

Evil aired its first season on CBS and there was a major change coming for the paranormal detective series. After the series faced numerous delays for Season 2, it moved to Paramount+.

Paramount+ announced that it would return for a third season, and this one should return a lot quicker than the second season.

The reason is simple. Paramount+ revealed that viewership grew week-over-week compared with the drama’s freshman run. That made it one of Paramount+’s biggest acquisitions.

It was a quick move as the announcement came just a few weeks after the second season began.

Release date latest: When does Evil Season 3 come out?

The path to the small screen for Evil has been rough going. It took a long time for Season 2 to arrive thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first season arrived on CBS on September 26, 2019. It moved to Paramount+, and after numerous delays, Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2021.

That makes this very difficult to figure out when the show will return.

With the show on Paramount+, it doesn’t have to start in the fall season like network shows. This means that this could be another summer release in 2022, or it could wait until fall.

When Paramount+ reveals the debut date for Evil Season 3, we will update this article.

Evil Season 3 cast updates

The main three stars will return for Evil Season 3.

First up is Mike Colter (Luke Cage) as David Acosta, a priest-to-be who is sent to investigate possible demonic possessions.

Next is Katja Herbers (Westworld) as forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard, who is partnered with David to ensure the problem isn’t mental.

Finally, there is Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) as the skeptical tech expert Ben Shakir, the third part of the team.

Other people returning should be Michael Emerson (Person of Interest, Lost) as the possible villain Leland Townsend, and Christine Lahti (Hawaii Five-O, The Blacklist) as Kristen’s mother, Sheryl Luria.

Evil Season 3 spoilers

The biggest news is that Evil Season 3 will be the first season written for Paramount+.

This means the show will not have to live up to standards and practices on CBS. The first and second seasons were both written for CBS, even though it moved to Paramount+ in Season 2.

Now, the showrunners, Robert and Michelle King can write the show for a streaming service and that will give them a little more space to get down and dirty for the paranormal series about demonic possessions.

The synopsis is simple. The team investigates claims of demonic possession for the Catholic Church, questioning how science and religion account for the everyday evils of modern life.

Evil has two story arcs that play out during the series. Much like Supernatural and The X-Files before it, the first plot is the monster of the week episodes (or demon of the week in this case).

These are the episodes where David, Kristen, and Ben investigate cases.

The main mythology of the series is about the characters. David has doubts about his eventual coronation as a priest, especially when visited by a demon. Kristen killed a serial killer once and she is still haunted by that. There is also a major plan to corrupt people in the future with Biblical evil that they are closing in on discovering more about.

Evil Season 2 ends on October 10, 2021.

We will update this article with thoughts on where the show might go when the third season rolls around.

Paramount+ has yet to announce when Evil Season 3 will premiere.