Evan Peters will be playing Jeffery Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Monster

A Deadline exclusive revealed that Evan Peters has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is a limited series expected to air on Netflix. Peters will be playing the title character in the series, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Who else is involved?

The series will be executively produced in collaboration between Murphy and Ian Brennan. The two previously worked together to create the Fox hit musical series Glee, the comedy horror series Scream Queens, and the Netflix Original satire The Politician.

It is a surprise to nobody that Monster will be created for Netflix, as in 2018 Murphy signed a five-year, $300 million dollar deal with the streaming platform. He has since created Netflix titles such as the aforementioned series The Politician, the thriller Ratched, and movie adaptations of the Broadway shows, The Boys in the Band and The Prom.

Mindhunter writer Carl Franklin is expected to be directing the series’ premiering episode. Janet Mock (Pose) has also been named to direct and write multiple episodes with Brennan joining in the writer’s room.

Deadline writes that the series is expected to touch upon white privilege and the numerous occasions where Dahmer was able to talk himself out of being “apprehended.”

Monster is expected to “chronicle the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers (Peters), largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dive deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multi-year killing spree”

It will be a limited series spanning over 10-episodes. Monster will explore Dahmer’s crimes throughout the 60s, 70s, and 80s before ending with his arrest.

Who is starring in it?

Murphy’s golden boy Evan Peters will be starring in Monster as Dahmer. Previously, he has starred in eight seasons of the anthology series American Horror Story, also created by Murphy, and recently made a brief appearance in Disney Plus’ WandaVision.

According to Deadline’s sources, starring alongside Evans will be Niecy Nash (Never Have I Ever), Penelope Ann Miller (American Crime), Shaun J. Brown (Run), and Colin Ford (We Bought A Zoo).

The announcement of the upcoming series has garnered a mixed response as some fans criticize the depiction of real-life serial killers and crimes, while others are excited to see Peters take on, yet another, creepy role.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story does not have an expected release date yet.