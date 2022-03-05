Euphoria star Maude Apatow elevates her style in floral YSL catsuit with halter top and peekaboo abs￼

Maude Apatow showed off her trendy style on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Maude Apatow took to Instagram to show-off her fashion show-ready look. The 24-year-old actor and daughter of Emmy-winning movie maker Jude Apatow and actor Leslie Mann shared a series of pictures posing in her designer floral jumpsuit.

Apatow is best know for her role as the unproblematic queen Lexi Howard in HBO’s raunchy teen drama Euphoria. The series also stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney in lead roles. She has also made memorable appearances in Assassination Nation and The King of Staten Island.

Maude Apatow rocks a daring floral jumpsuit

The budding star shared seven images with her Instagram followers. In her snaps, she is showing off her lux floral jumpsuit from Yves Saint Laurent. The ensemble is white, decorated with bright red flowers and green leaves. It features a halter top and a peekaboo cut-out, showcasing her toned physique.

“Thank you so much for having me at your show @ysl @anthonyvaccarello and to @voguemagazine and @adrien.dantou for capturing such a beautiful night,” wrote Apatow.

She paired her outfit with oversized white earrings and a white purse, also designed by YSL. She accompanied the skintight jumpsuit with a chunky red belt at her waist.

Maude Apatow posts to fans after Euphoria season finale

Apatow has had an eventful week with Euphoria concluding its Season 2 run on February 27. However, fans don’t have to fret as Season 3 is underway and was renewed earlier this month.

Recognizing the end of season, Apatow posted a production still from the series to her 4.2 million followers. In the image, she is seen embracing Zendaya’s troubled character, Rue. She wrote, “thank you for watching.”

In an interview with Vogue, she commented on her onset experience and gushed about the cast’s tight-knit relationship. She said, “A lot of the reason why the show is so beautiful is that the shots are very intricate, and they take a long time to set up. Going through that experience together definitely brings us closer.”

Apatow added, “There’s a lot of time where we’re just shooting these party scenes and all hanging out together on set. And it’s way more fun to be with your friends than it is to be sitting alone in your trailer. To be honest, we talk about that all the time. We’re just really lucky we all like each other. I know that I’m so grateful for that.”

The actress will go on to star in AMC’s upcoming sci-fi fantasy series Pantheon, opposite Corey Stoll, William Hurt, and Lara Pulver.

Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.