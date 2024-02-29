Erin Krakow announces filming has wrapped on Hallmark movie that reunited her with Daniel Lissing

You’re not alone if you’re counting down the days until Erin Krakow reunites with When Calls the Heart co-star Daniel Lissing.

The pair were once part of one of the best romances on TV in the Hallmark drama, so we’re still pinching ourselves that they will be sharing the screen in the near future.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the duo will headline Santa Tell Me, a new original movie on Hallmark.

Airing as part of the cabler’s Countdown to Christmas slate meant there was a chance that production hadn’t even begun.

Thankfully, Krakow took to Instagram this week to share an exciting announcement:

Filming has wrapped on Santa Tell Me.

Erin Krakow says Santa Tell Me is ‘gonna be a special one’

Krakow, who has played Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart since 2014, also shared a photo of her in front of a Christmas tree on the social media site.

“That’s a wrap on #SantaTellMe,” she captioned the photo.

“Santa told me it’s gonna be a special one,” the actress added alongside a winking emoji.

Lissing starred in When Calls the Heart’s first five seasons as Jack Thornton, but his arc culminated with the beloved character being killed off-screen.

Fans were reeling because it meant the end of Elizabeth and Jack’s enduring romance, but the show has remained a big success story in the years that followed.

Elizabeth and Jack should have been endgame

When Calls the Heart Season 11 is set to premiere later this year, but one thing’s for sure:

Elizabeth’s relationships with Lucas (Chris McNally) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) have only made us yearn for the good old days of Elizabeth and Jack.

When Calls the Heart has been creatively in a bit of a rut for the last couple of years, primarily driven by behind-the-scenes changes.

Elizabeth reuniting with Nathan will surely divide fans some more, so it will be interesting to see whether the show will remain a success story.

The issue for fans of When Calls the Heart is that each of the men Elizabeth was with had plenty of passionate fans, so there’s always plenty of discourse on social media about who was better for her.

Santa Tell Me premieres on Hallmark later this year

The exciting news is that we’ll be able to see Krakow and Lissing together on-screen again later this year in Santa Tell Me.

The sad part is that it will only be for a short time, but could you imagine the insanity if Lissing returned to When Calls the Heart?

Off-screen deaths tend to come with the caveat that the character can return, and we’re sure that type of comeback would excite everyone.

Sadly, Hallmark is keeping plot details for Santa Tell Me under wraps, so we’ll have to wait for more information on that one.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7, at 8/7c on Hallmark.