Drogon in Westworld: Game of Thrones Easter egg snuck into Season 3 Episode 2

Westworld is well known for its references to other TV shows and movies, and last night was no exception as they had another brilliant Easter egg for us all.

Warning: Spoiler alert for Westworld Season 3 Episode 2.

In a nod to another HBO hit Game of Thrones, we saw Daenerys’ dragon, Drogon, make an appearance in the halls of Delos.

In this episode, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) go searching for Maeve (Thandie Newton) and, in the process, find themselves deep in a Delos facility.

Despite the shut down of the parks, there still seem to be plenty of technicians working away. Stubbs explains their presence when he says, “these techs are just waiting to see if they get laid off.”

First of all, Drogon wasn’t the only Easter egg from last night.

Medievalworld, which Bernard and Stubbs wandered through, was a big nod to the 1976 movie Futureworld, the sequel to the original Westworld movie.

However, as Bernard and Stubbs carefully meander through the facility, they pass a Medievalworld laboratory, which contains two technicians who look uncannily like David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the two creators of Game of Thrones.

Drogon from Game of Thrones was being sold off on Westworld

The two techs (Benioff and Weiss) are discussing selling off one of Medievalworld’s attractions to another company.

When the camera pans out, we see they’re talking about Drogon, the big red and black dragon from Westeros.

Benioff states that there’s a potential buyer for Drogon in Costa Rica. “How the f*ck are you going to get that to Costa Rica?” argues Weiss.

“In pieces, man,” responds Benioff as he revs up a chainsaw and starts heading in the direction of poor Drogon.

Drogon was last seen on Game of Thrones heading east towards Volantis; it looks like things didn’t work out too well for him there.

Westworld and Game of Thrones Fans took to Twitter

Many fans who spotted the dragon’s cameo were understandably excited and took to Twitter to make their feelings known.

It seems some fans weren’t sure if they could believe their eyes.

Let’s hope the guys at Westworld keep the Easter eggs coming.

Are you still confused as to the meaning of Rehoboam, the AI sphere from last week’s episode? Then follow the link to see what it all means.

Westworld Season 3 airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.