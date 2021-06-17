Some great TV is making the cut. Pose, WandaVision, and more visually striking series are leading GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics for the 2021 Dorian TV Award Nominations.
Also making the grade are the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You, It’s a Sin, Mare of Easttown, and Bridgerton.
Executive director John Griffiths said: “Take pride, Hollywood: GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of over 300 entertainment journalists in the U.S. and abroad, has announced its 2021 Dorian TV Award nominations.”
“And I’m so proud,” says the Society’s newly elected president, Monika Estrella Negra. “Our group’s nominations are diverse and fresh, signaling the overhaul of invisibility of marginalized communities and the heralding of a new generation of entertainment journalists.”
The nominees cover a wide range
The final season of Pose, FX’s poignant and powerful found-family drama, takes six nods, starting with Best TV Drama.
Disney+’s eye-popping Marvel fantasy WandaVision earned five nominations. And following closely with four nominations each are HBO’s Delco-accented murder mystery, Mare of Easttown, the gripping I May Destroy You, as well as the AIDS crisis drama It’s a Sin on streamer HBO Max.
Griffiths said: “Based on passionate pleas in trade publication editorials by non-binary activists, as well as non-binary journalists and others in GALECA’s own ranks, the group’s membership recently voted to make all Dorian performance categories gender-neutral.”
To alleviate concerns that eliminating gendered acting categories would cut the number of nomination-worthy roles and leave out artists that might otherwise be recognized—the Awards now reflect 10 nominees, rather than the usual five, for Best TV Performance and Best Supporting TV Performance.
Griffiths said: “And holding court in the group’s trademark Campiest TV Show arena: The annual flashy and drama-filled live music performance battle Eurovision Song Contest, the nasty nurse rehash that was Ratched, the ultra-irreverent WandaVision, and more.”.
The Dorian Awards for 2021
Dorian TV Award winners will be revealed Sunday, August 29.
Last fall’s Dorians TV Toast 2020 special featured appearances by Janelle Monáe, Regina King, Hugh Jackman, Dan Levy, Josh Thomas, Laverne Cox, John Oliver, Damon Lindelof, Margaret Cho, Chad Michaels, and Porter.
COMPLETE LIST OF DORIAN TV AWARD NOMINEES
BEST TV DRAMA
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
Pose
BEST TV COMEDY
The Flight Attendant
Girls5eva
Hacks
PEN15
Ted Lasso
BEST LGBTQ SHOW
I May Destroy You
It’s A Sin
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
I May Destroy You
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
A Black Lady Sketch
ShowGirls5eva
Love, Victor
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
BEST TV PERFORMANCE
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision
Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Framing Britney Spears
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It’s a City
Pride
Tina
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Ziwe
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
BEST REALITY SHOW
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Great British Bake Off
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
WandaVision
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Eurovision Song Contest
Ratched
WandaVision
WILDE WIT AWARD
To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Michaela Coel
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
Bowen Yang
THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD
(To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore)
Winner TBA