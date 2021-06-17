Pose handout for the FX series in its last year. Pic credit: FX

Some great TV is making the cut. Pose, WandaVision, and more visually striking series are leading GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics for the 2021 Dorian TV Award Nominations.

Also making the grade are the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You, It’s a Sin, Mare of Easttown, and Bridgerton.

Executive director John Griffiths said: “Take pride, Hollywood: GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of over 300 entertainment journalists in the U.S. and abroad, has announced its 2021 Dorian TV Award nominations.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“And I’m so proud,” says the Society’s newly elected president, Monika Estrella Negra. “Our group’s nominations are diverse and fresh, signaling the overhaul of invisibility of marginalized communities and the heralding of a new generation of entertainment journalists.”

The nominees cover a wide range

The final season of Pose, FX’s poignant and powerful found-family drama, takes six nods, starting with Best TV Drama.

Disney+’s eye-popping Marvel fantasy WandaVision earned five nominations. And following closely with four nominations each are HBO’s Delco-accented murder mystery, Mare of Easttown, the gripping I May Destroy You, as well as the AIDS crisis drama It’s a Sin on streamer HBO Max.

Griffiths said: “Based on passionate pleas in trade publication editorials by non-binary activists, as well as non-binary journalists and others in GALECA’s own ranks, the group’s membership recently voted to make all Dorian performance categories gender-neutral.”

To alleviate concerns that eliminating gendered acting categories would cut the number of nomination-worthy roles and leave out artists that might otherwise be recognized—the Awards now reflect 10 nominees, rather than the usual five, for Best TV Performance and Best Supporting TV Performance.

Griffiths said: “And holding court in the group’s trademark Campiest TV Show arena: The annual flashy and drama-filled live music performance battle Eurovision Song Contest, the nasty nurse rehash that was Ratched, the ultra-irreverent WandaVision, and more.”.

The Dorian Awards for 2021

Dorian TV Award winners will be revealed Sunday, August 29.

Last fall’s Dorians TV Toast 2020 special featured appearances by Janelle Monáe, Regina King, Hugh Jackman, Dan Levy, Josh Thomas, Laverne Cox, John Oliver, Damon Lindelof, Margaret Cho, Chad Michaels, and Porter.

The program, hosted by broadcasting veteran Karel, can be viewed for free on-demand on Revry. TV. Viewers who missed GALECA’s recent Dorians Film Toast 2021—featuring Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lee Daniels, Charo, Cheyenne Jackson, Rachel McAdams, Cynthia Nixon, Jharrel Jerome, Rosanna Arquette, Harry Hamlin, Rafael Silva, satirist Deven Green, returnees Cox and Cho and more—can tune to Free Speech TV (FSTV) on June 27, 4 pm EST, 1 pm PST. The three-hour show, also hosted by Karel, will be repeated on the channel over the July 4th weekend.

On Wednesday, June 23, GALECA announced they are now a marketing partner of the first PRIDE TV Summit hosted by Next TV, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, and tvtech.The free virtual event featuring talks with Nicole Maines (Dorian nominee), Randy Rainbow, Jonathan Capehart, Obama-Biden administration fixture Moe Vela and several GALECA members. Register at pridetvsummit.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF DORIAN TV AWARD NOMINEES

BEST TV DRAMA

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

Pose

BEST TV COMEDY

The Flight Attendant

Girls5eva

Hacks

PEN15

Ted Lasso

BEST LGBTQ SHOW

I May Destroy You

It’s A Sin

Love, Victor

Pose

Veneno

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

I May Destroy You

It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch

ShowGirls5eva

Love, Victor

Search Party

Veneno

We Are Who We Are

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Billy Porter, Pose

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

John Boyega, Small Axe

Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration

Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision

Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021

Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Framing Britney Spears

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Pretend It’s a City

Pride

Tina

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ziwe

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Invincible

South Park: The Pandemic Special

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary

Nailed It

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Great British Bake Off

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Small Axe

The Mandalorian

WandaVision

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Eurovision Song Contest

Ratched

WandaVision

WILDE WIT AWARD

To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Michaela Coel

Kathryn Hahn

Fran Lebowitz

Randy Rainbow

Bowen Yang

THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD

(To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore)

Winner TBA