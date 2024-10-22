Donnie Wahlberg reveals how Blue Bloods helped him ‘seal the deal’ with wife Jenny McCarthy

The end of Blue Bloods is near, sadly, with the cast doing a lot of reflecting on the past 14 seasons of the hit CBS show.

Recently, Donnie Wahlberg revealed how the show helped him when he was dating his now-wife, Jenny McCarthy.

Donnie and Jenny met in 2012 after they appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During that time, Donnie was killing it on Blue Bloods, and Jenny was a fan, especially of one episode that he didn’t like.

The Blue Bloods cast appeared on a panel at PaleyFest to promote the final eight episodes of the series.

It was there that Donnie dropped a bit of a Blue Bloods bombshell on fans.

The New Kids On The Block singer recalled an episode in Season 3 of Blue Bloods called Greener Grass that had a serious impact on his ending up with Jenny.

In the episode, Danny, Donnie’s character, is offered a job as a personal security guard to protect one of his sister Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) witnesses.

“Who’s gonna hire me? I’m five foot nine,” he shared, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Donnie recalled that the episode just didn’t feel realistic to him, but Blue Bloods writer Dan Truly was sure it would be a hit with fans. However, Donnie wasn’t sure and just never really liked the episode until he started dating his wife.

“When I started dating Jenny, she goes, ‘I’ve seen a lot of your show.’” She said, ‘You know what I really love is that one where you got the job offer to be a personal assistant. That’s my favorite episode!’” Donnie spilled before telling Dan, “So thanks, Dan. You really helped seal the deal!”

The show itself wasn’t the only thing related to Blue Bloods that helped him land his wife. Donnie’s costar, Bridget, also helped push the couple together.

Donnie and Bridget stopped by The Drew Barrymore show last sprint to talk all things Blue Bloods.

Co-host Ross Mathews asked if it was true Bridget set up Donnie and Jenny. No, she didn’t cause they met on WWHL, but what Bridget did do was talk up her on-screen brother to his new lady love.

Later, Donnie admitted that getting Bridget’s seal of approval on Jenny helped reassure him about the budding romance in the early stages. Fast-forward 12 years, and not only are Donnie and Jenny still going strong, but they are super close with Bridget.

There’s no question that Blue Bloods had a significant impact on the cast. For Donnie, one thing it did was help cement his relationship with his wife.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.